AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top star not signed yet; Mercedes Moné makes a big request; Tony Khan told to fire former champion

Welcome along to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we will look at news involving top names such as Tony Khan, Mercedes Mone, among others.

We've got news ranging from a top star not being hired yet by the company, to serious health updates from a legend, to some controversial backstage buzz. Let's dive into it.

#5. WWE legend says he doesn't plan on retiring amid serious health issues

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently provided a health update just before undergoing surgery for colon cancer. Despite his ongoing battle, the legendary voice of professional wrestling made it clear that retirement is not on the cards.

Speaking on his Grillin’ JR podcast, Ross said:

“I want to get healthy and come back to do something or somebody.”

Ross revealed he might undergo a minimally invasive laser procedure and anticipates being “up and able to go in a couple of weeks.”

He also addressed the possibility of appearing at the company's All In Texas 2025 PPV,

“Hell yeah. I think so. Why not?” he said.

Check out his comments here:

Here's wishing JR a swift recovery and return to the commentary desk where he belongs.

#4. AEW star Mercedes Mone makes a special request

In an interview with Variety, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) spoke about her desire to participate in intergender matches.

Mone stated she would love to face names like Ricochet, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, Komander, and even Okada. She also mentioned mixed tag matches as an exciting possibility.

“I definitely want to have an inter-gender match or a mixed tag match. Dream matches are endless in AEW,” said Mone. [H/T: SEScoops]

#3. Concerning update following AEW Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

AEW’s Double or Nothing 2025 event delivered another chaotic installment of the Anarchy in the Arena match, but it came with a physical toll.

According to Dave Meltzer’s F4WOnline update, several performers involved in the match are now recovering from the brutal action that unfolded.

The match featured The Death Riders (including Jon Moxley) and The Young Bucks against The Opps, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale. Notably, Marina Shafir and Nightingale became the first women to ever compete in an Anarchy match.

While none of the talent reportedly sustained serious injuries, many are said to be “pretty banged up” and might be given time off to recover.

#2. Jim Cornette urges AEW to immediately fire 37-year-old star

Known for giving controversial opinions, Jim Cornette has sparked headlines again, and this time it is for suggesting that Tony Khan should fire top star Kazuchika Okada. This comes as a surprise considering the 37-year-old Japanese star currently holds the Continental Championship and has been a central figure in the promotion for a while now.

Following Okada’s title defense vs. Mike Bailey at Double or Nothing, Cornette, on his Drive Thru podcast, described the Japanese star as boring, disappointing, sloppy, and lazy. He went as far as to say that he would sue the wrestler for “fraud and misrepresentation.”

Check out his comments here:

#1. Top star not signed with AEW despite Double or Nothing appearance – Reports

Despite his appearance at Double or Nothing 2025, Gabe Kidd, as reported by Fightful Select, is still not under contract with AEW. Kidd interfered in the Anarchy in the Arena match on behalf of Jon Moxley’s Death Riders.

Kidd, who is a former STRONG Openweight Champion, had openly trashed the Jacksonville-based company in the past. However, recent reports have suggested that he has impressed officials backstage, with his most recent jabs at the promotion being seen as a "selling point" for Double or Nothing. Meanwhile, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp believes that the star has instead inked a new deal with NJPW.

