AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top star suspended, The Undertaker tipped to come out of retirement, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) status

Welcome to another edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories from the world of pro wrestling.

Hot on the heels of a successful Revolution Pay-Per-View, a new report on the suspension of a top star has come to the fore. Meanwhile, on the other side, The Undertaker has been tipped to come out of retirement for a blockbuster dream match.

We'll wrap up the column with an update on Adam Copeland's (FKA Edge) status.

#3. AEW has suspended Sammy Guevara

Expand Tweet

Sammy Guevara has found himself in hot water with the management again. According to Fightful Select, He has been suspended by AEW due to a horrific botch during his infamous match against Jeff Hardy a few weeks ago.

During the February 16 episode of Rampage, The Charismatic Enigma was on the receiving end of a terrifying botched spot from The Spanish God, which resulted in the WWE legend sustaining a broken nose.

Hardy was fortunate enough to finish the match, but the notorious spot garnered massive heat from fans and veterans alike. As per the reports, there was a breach of concussion protocol, and the spot shouldn't have happened in the first place.

As of this writing, there's no word on how long will Sammy Guevara be out of action for.

#2. Bully Ray comments on The Undertaker possibly facing Sting in WWE

Sting finally ended his near four-decade-long career in AEW this past weekend when he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain their World Tag Team Championships.

The Icon cut a post-match farewell speech in front of over 16,000 fans in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Vigilante has been adamant about never wrestling again and staying true to his retirement.

However, during a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray spoke about the possibility of WWE bringing back Sting to have a much-awaited dream match with The Undertaker:

"You can never say never. I’m 99% sure that what we got to see last night was Sting’s last match... If Hunter was to say to himself, ‘You know what, the last time Sting was here maybe we could have given him a bit of a better send-off, we could have given him that moment that he deserved and that the WWE Universe would have liked to have seen."

Ray added:

"What if we are able to leave a better taste in people's mouths and what if we are able to trump what AEW did and Sting's last match is at WrestleMania in front of 80, 000 people, and the money's right, and the match is right and the situation is right. There's always that tiny, tiny chance that the planets can align again, and that's it."

Expand Tweet

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged Sting's retirement on Monday Night RAW this week, a classy gesture that was lauded by the wrestling community.

#1. Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) status with AEW disclosed

Adam Copeland has been out of action since the February 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he locked horns with Daniel Garcia in a #1 contenders match for the TNT Championship.

However, The Patriarchy interfered during the match to cause a disqualification. The stable would then launch a vicious attack on The Rated-R Superstar, taking him out with a Con-Chair-To.

Copeland was ruled out of AEW Revolution the following week, leaving fans fretting over his status. Dave Meltzer recently learned that the WWE Hall of Famer has been written off TV following an injury angle.

After taking formerly Edge out of the equation, Christian defeated Daniel Garcia to successfully retain his TNT title.

Do you want to see Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) return to dethrone Christian Cage? Let us know in the discuss button.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE