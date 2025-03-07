AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Will Ospreay and Triple H's saga continues, Top star slated for WWE medicals, Tony Khan breaks silence on releases

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to be taking a look at news stories involving WWE, Triple H, Will Ospreay, and more.

Ad

WWE is reportedly expected to sign a blockbuster star soon. Tony Khan has finally addressed the decision to release major AEW stars. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Will Ospreay confirmed Triple H mocked him for rejecting WWE

The Will Ospreay and Triple H saga has been going on since WrestleMania XL weekend after the latter seemingly took an indirect shot at the AEW star. The WWE Chief Content Officer stated that talents who passed on working with the Stamford-based promotion aren't ready for the grind.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ospreay would furiously fire back at Triple H on an episode of Dynamite as he indirectly stated that The Game reached the top of WWE after he married the boss's daughter, Stephanie McMahon. The Aerial Assassin has now opened up about his controversial comments on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and claimed that the King of Kings was talking about him on WrestleMania XL weekend and that he isn't taking it personally.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. WWE is reportedly expected to sign a major star soon

After months of speculation and controversy, Rey Fenix has seemingly been released from his AEW contract. He has been removed from the official roster and is confirmed to be a free agent.

Now, a new update has arrived regarding his next move. Fightful Select has reported that Rey Fenix is a free agent and is expected to sign with WWE soon if it hasn't already happened. The report also noted that Fenix is set to get medicals done with the company as well.

Ad

It was also mentioned that there is currently a lot of brainstorming going on in WWE for ideas for Fenix's merchandise.

#3. Tony Khan breaks silence on major AEW releases

Over the past few weeks, quite a few major names from All Elite Wrestling have been released such as Miro, Malakai Black, Penta, and Ricky Saints. However, despite all of these releases, the promotion has successfully managed to build momentum for their upcoming pay-per-view Revolution 2025.

Ad

Tony Khan hosted a media call ahead of the event and was asked about the approach to all of those aforementioned releases. The AEW head honcho claimed he made some "philosophical changes" in respect to these releases and that these negotiations were treated on a case-by-case basis.

"I do think it's a case-by-case basis. I think everything is a case-by-case basis, and so much of life is a case-by-case basis. Philosophically, there is a change in what I've been doing. It felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point. That's the thinking behind that. It's on a case by case basis and they are all different situations. In this case, they did have similar outcomes. It's fair to ask why now and why I wouldn't have done that before. I just decided that's what I thought was the right thing to do at this point," said Khan. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Since these releases, Penta and Ricky Saints have made their debut in WWE, with the other mentioned released stars also expected to appear in the company sooner or later.

#2. Several pitches reportedly made for a massive star to appear in AEW

Following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, there was quite a bit of chatter surrounding Drake's appearance at the premium live event in Toronto. Many AEW fans have been speculating about the possibility of Tony Khan bringing in Kendrick Lamar for a show to level the playing field.

Ad

For those still unaware, Kendrick Lamar and Drake had one of the most high-profile feuds in rap history last year, which culminated with the mega-hit single 'Not Like Us', from the Compton rapper. According to Fightful Select, several stars within All Elite Wrestling have pitched for Kendrick Lamar to show up in the company after Drake's appearance at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#1. Jeff Jarrett spoke about his final match and his opponent

The clock is winding down on Jeff Jarrett's time as a professional wrestler after an illustrious career spanning decades. Double J has officially signed his final contract as a wrestling talent and is set to hang up his boots for good after it's over.

Ad

Jeff Jarrett is now on his retirement tour and has stated that he wants to go after the World Title soon. The King of The Mountain was recently asked in an interview with WrestleZone if he has thought about his final match and opponent, to which he replied that he has not thought about it as of yet.

"[I haven't thought about that] at all. Yeah, I'll say this as of today, March 5, as we're headed into Revolution now, I'll be a part of Zero Hour. I certainly don't have any of that [figured out]. I'm looking, like I always have, looking for the next opportunity, whether it comes next Wednesday or the following Wednesday or Saturday, whatever it may be."

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jarrett on his last run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback