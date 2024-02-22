AEW News & Rumor Roundup: WWE Icon to return at WrestleMania after 8 years? Accusation against Triple H quashed, Ruby Soho confirms relationship  

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the most significant news stories swirling in the world of pro wrestling.

Sting is all set to wrap up his nearly four-decade storied career at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view on March 3. A legendary figure recently entertained the thought of The Icon returning to WWE in time for WrestleMania XL.

An ex-WWE star has quashed an ongoing rumor about Triple H. Meanwhile, Ruby Soho has officially confirmed dating rumors with a fellow star. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#1. Is Sting eligible to return to WWE after AEW retirement?

Sting and Darby Allin are gearing up to put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Young Bucks in what would be The Icon's last hurrah.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter wondered whether a WWE return is on the cards for Sting since he would be present in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend:

"Wait a minute. This is a month before WrestleMania. Sting is going to be at WrestleCon in Philadelphia, which is where WrestleMania is. Could Sting be finishing his story...no, nevermind," said Apter.

The Vigilante has made only one WrestleMania appearance in 2015, which saw him wrestle against Triple H in a losing effort. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year owing to his neck injury that ended his in-ring career under the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Speculation killer on Triple H and WWE's attempt at tampering with top AEW star's contract

Last year, a report alleged that Triple H tried to tamper with Swerve Strickland's contract while he was signed to All Elite Wrestling.

The former Hit Row member also confirmed the rumors, saying he didn't answer WWE's phone call about a potential return to the company.

Interestingly, Top Dolla has spilled the beans on the situation:

"That’s not true. Swerve was never coming back [to WWE]. Swerve was already under a contract with AEW. Triple H called me and asked me, ‘Yo, are you available?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, but I’m only coming back if Tehuti (Ashante Thee Adonis) and Briana (B-Fab) can come back,' And then John Cone, who didn’t know that Swerve was an AEW, called Swerve because Triple H said [to] set up calls with Hit Row, but he didn’t know Swerve was an AEW, so he called Swerve. But Hunter never thought Swerve was coming back. Hunter literally called me!"

Strickland is thriving in the AEW environment, establishing himself as one of the most over guys on the roster. He will receive his first shot at the AEW World Championship when he and Hangman Page challenge Samoa Joe in a triple-threat match on March 3rd pay-per-view.

#3. Ruby Soho confirms on-screen relationship with ex-WWE star

Ruby Soho has been involved in an on-screen romance with Angelo Parker. However, Saraya (fka Paige), in cahoots with Harley Cameron, tried to create friction between the two stars.

On Valentine's week, The Anti-Diva showed Soho an unseen footage of Parker kissing Cameron, an entrap orchestrated by Saraya. A few weeks ago, Ruby Soho turned on Saraya, leaving her alone during a tag team match on Rampage.

Last week, Soho finally asked Parker out, confirming their on-screen relationship. It will be interesting to see how the saga between the two fellow stars unfolds as the Revolution PPV fast approaches.

