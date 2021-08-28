AEW News and Rumor Roundup: WWE veteran wants new Wyatt Family in All Elite Wrestling, Daniel Bryan's debut date revealed? (August 28, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we take a look at a big update on Daniel Bryan's debut, which may have been moved up, according to a very reliable source. We also look at a WWE veteran commenting on a possibility of a new version of the Wyatt Family in All Elite Wrestling.

All this and a whole lot more on this edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup.

#5 Daniel Bryan's AEW debut moved up to All Out?

Daniel Bryan

We got a big update regarding Daniel Bryan's AEW debut from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. Bryan was originally rumored to be debuting at the Grand Slam event on September 22nd. However, due to stricter COVID-19 mandates in New York, it looks like the company has made the decision to bring forward his debut to All Out, which is taking place in Chicago, IL, on September 5th.

Haynes also added that bringing up Bryan's debut would also help Tony Khan's promotion capitalize on the hype from CM Punk's debut:

"After speaking with multiple sources within AEW, I can now confirm that the company has upped plans for Bryan Danielson’s debut. The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources."

"I was also told that the decision was made after concern continued to grow internally over covid-19, as mandates and restrictions have tighten in New York. So unless the decide to push the debut even further to TNT, it looks as though Danielson’s debut is a lock for Chicago," said Haynes.

We already got a hint from Punk about Daniel Bryan potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week on Dynamite. You can check that out HERE.

