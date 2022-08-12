Fantasy booking: AEW vs. WWE Forbidden Door - 5 dream matches

The summer of 2022 will forever be remembered by wrestling fans for an event that we never imagined we would see come to fruition - AEW vs. NJPW Forbidden Door.

On June 26, 2022, over 16,000 fans witnessed history as two major wrestling promotions came together for one night, with some of the biggest names in the industry facing each other. Kazuchika Okada, Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi, FTR, Roppongi Vice, and Will Ospreay were just a few stars on the card.

With the recent events surrounding Vince McMahon and WWE, fans are left wondering if WWE will ever cross those ever elusive "forbidden doors." Let's be honest, we will probably never see WWE cross-promoting with AEW, NJPW, or any other major company. But it's fun to dream!

Let's take a look at five fantasy matches for an AEW vs WWE Forbidden Door event!

#5. The Young Bucks vs. The Uso's

Former AEW Tag Team Champs The Young Bucks vs. WWE Tag Champs The Uso's

When you think about the current landscape of tag team wrestling, two tag teams should be among the first to come to mind - The Usos and The Young Bucks. The Young Bucks represent the best of what AEW has to offer while The Uso's represent WWE's finest of the current era.

Nick and Matt Jackson grew up in Southern California and were practically doing super kicks before they could walk. For nearly 20 years now, they've been the gold standard that other tag teams dream of being. They have excelled everywhere from New Japan Pro Wrestling to Dragon Gate and everywhere in between, including AEW, where The Young Bucks are active company executives as well as in-ring performers.

The Usos are lifelong WWE Superstars who are now at the pinnacle of professional wrestling as members of The Bloodline as well as the current WWE undisputed tag team champions.

A match between The Usos and The Young Bucks would be a dream for the tag team enthusiast. While it is difficult to predict a winner, it would certainly be safe to assume this would be one for the record books.

#4. Darby Allin vs. Theory

Two of pro wrestling's fastest-rising stars!

This match would be a dream for many fans. Imagine Darby Allin and Theory locking up right now, as they are in their prime.

Before signing with AEW, not a whole lot was known about the mysterious Darby Allin. He's still relatively new to professional wrestling and has always had this element of mystery in his body of work. Darby made his official AEW debut at the 2019 Fyter Fest event where he went to war with Cody Rhodes in a magical bout that went to a time-limit draw. From that moment forward, Darby had all the respect of fans and wrestlers alike.

As far as Theory goes, he has a story that is very similar to Darby's. They both got started in their local indie scene and excelled almost immediately. Theory caught the attention of WWE officials after his tryout at the 2018 WrestleMania Axxess.

Theory spent a limited amount of time in NXT before making his main roster debut on RAW on March 30, 2020. Since then, WWE has strapped a rocket to his back and shot him into top-tier status. Now armed with the Money in the Bank contract, Theory has his sights set on the top prize in WWE.

#3. Hook vs. Riddle

This would be fun! Riddle vs. Hook could get fans really excited!

I have to admit, I was not on the "Hook train" when he made his AEW debut. I thought he was awkward and just didn't "look like a wrestler." But he quickly proved me wrong. Hook was a mystery to many fans. Other than being the son of wrestling legend Tazz, there wasn't much known about the young star.

Hook was born to be a professional wrestler and it shows in his work. He's rough around the edges, but he has natural in-ring gifts that most only dream of. Now, Hook is primed for a huge run, and his appears bright.

Standing across the ring from Hook in this dream match was a guy who came into the industry after a successful career in MMA. Riddle comes across as a light-hearted, fun-loving person. But he can become a relentless warrior when it's time to get down to business.

This would be an enjoyable match, a contest featuring two contrasting styles, yet similar motives. It could even be a dark horse for the match of the night.

#2. Thunder Rosa vs. Becky Lynch

Thunder Rosa and Becky Lynch are two of the top female stars in the business today.

Rosa and Becky are not only two of the best female wrestlers, but two of the best in the world overall. Having these two as the co-main event would be a must for any event.

Thunder Rosa has worked a lifetime to get where she is and is making the best of the situation as AEW Women's Champion. Meanwhile, no one can deny what Big Time Beck has accomplished over the past decade. She held her own and even carried WWE when times were not entertaining.

This is one dream match that would be difficult to call, simply because either one could come out as the winner.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Wardlow

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. AEW TNT Champion Wardlow for the main event!

AEW has a roster full of outstanding athletes and notable performers. Wardlow has earned his place as one of the top guys in the company. His reign as TNT Champion should last long, but he should definitely be in line for the AEW World Championship. There is a storyline budding between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. But once those waters settle, no one deserves to be next up more than Wardlow.

Wardlow vs. Roman Reigns would be an exciting match to build up to, and it would likely end with a lot of damage to both guys. While it's hard to predict a winner for this one, the real winners will be the fans.

