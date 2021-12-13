5 mistakes AEW shouldn't make with Hook

AEW might have stumbled upon a future star on their hands. Hook's name is on the lips of many AEW fans after the young rookie made his much-anticipated and highly impressive debut on the December 10 episode of Rampage.

Facing off against Fuego Del Sol, the 22 year-old son of ECW wrestling legend and AEW personality Taz surprised the audience with his unexpected grappling game and crazy like fluid movement. There was no wasted motion as he finished off his opponent, the Kata-Ha-Jime, or Tazmission made famous by his father.

Shortly after his victory, Tony Khan announced on social media that Hook was officially #AllElite. The second generation wrestler has been featured on AEW television since December 2020 but has not been involved in any in-ring segments until this past week. Hook is a member of his father's faction, Team Taz where he has mostly appeared as a quiet, brooding background member for most of his time in the company.

With momentum in Hook's corner after his debut win, AEW will do well to avoid these 5 mistakes so as not to bungle his current popularity.

#5 AEW shouldn't turn Hook into a meme

SEND HOOK!

Whether it's designed or not, Hook's slow rollout has fascinated the internet and inspired a ton of memes, especially after CM Punk famously mentioned him in a promo when he had a brief feud with Team Taz.

"I'll tell you what! Because I have known you a long time, because I do respect you. Send Starks! Send Hook! Send me Hobbs."

But while his meme-driven push has paid off so far, AEW should not overdo it by doubling down on the #SendHook memes or it will risk exasperating the audience. WWE has a tendency to take a joke and run it to the ground until it's not funny anymore. There comes a point where the fun and games are set aside and the fans can enjoy Hook for the potential star he can be.

