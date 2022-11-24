AEW Revolution 2023: 3 Early predictions - Sasha Banks ends top star's undefeated streak; Shane McMahon debuts; 6-time WWE World Champion to return?

Full Gear pay-per-view is officially in the history books. With that, the show capped off the AEW PPV calendar of 2022.

MJF usurped Jon Moxley after William Regal turned heel in a shocking turn of events to change the company's landscape heading into 2023.

With Tony Khan dead set on landing a new weekly TV deal for ROH soon, fans have high hopes from AEW's faithful to deliver a compelling product.

We're still several months away from the fourth instalment of Revolution 2023, which will emanate from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on March 5.

A lot can change before the road to Revolution is officially underway. But wrestling fanatics are pondering possible twists that could happen in the marquee event.

Keep reading as we dive into three early predictions for the AEW Revolution next year.

#3. Sasha Banks ends Jade Cargill's undefeated streak at AEW Revolution 2023

Assuming Sasha Banks doesn't return to WWE anytime soon, there's a strong chance we might see her jump ship to AEW whenever her contract runs out.

The Boss has been promoted as a former WWE Superstar for public appearances lately, which has alluded to her grim future with the Stamford-based promotion.

However, she is heavily rumored to return at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday.

Despite wild speculations, nothing is set in stone yet, and other reports even appear to have quashed any such possibility.

The Blueprint has achieved everything there is to offer in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

But under the AEW umbrella, she could rekindle her love for pro wrestling and enjoy considerable creative freedom, which created a fuss with WWE higher-ups.

Sasha Banks could show up to confront Jade Cargill and stake her claims at the TBS Championship.

Not too long ago, Cargill even spoke about the possibility of facing Banks down the road:

"I have no idea. Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that will probably never happen. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know," Cargill said.

By the time Sasha Banks shows up in All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill's undefeated streak would have already reached 50-0.

There wouldn't be a better time and place than the AEW Revolution to witness the end of her legendary streak in women's history at the hands of The Boss.

#2. Shane McMahon stuns the wrestling world by showing up at AEW Revolution 2023

Will the WWE's prodigal son sign with rival promotion?

Shane McMahon in AEW seems like a cold day in hell. But stranger things have happened in pro wrestling, and this could be one of them.

The prodigal son was "quietly let go" by Vince McMahon earlier this year after his supposedly final outing during the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

The 52-year-old was very hands-on, and in fact, he produced the Men's Royal Rumble bout.

Shane allegedly "attempted to make too many changes" in the match to put the spotlight on himself, which Vince took issue with.

The two had a massive fallout, which led to Shane McMahon's immediate exit.

Despite regime change, there's no word on whether the former SmackDown tag team champion will return to the business.

And he probably doesn't have to, given the investment he has made in outside ventures.

But should AEW come knocking on Shane McMahon's door, fans might see the unlikeliest partnership between him and Tony Khan.

Shane O'Mac could be the biggest swerve AEW could pull off at Revolution 2023. The prodigal son assuming the role of an authority figure will add an extra layer of excitement to the product.

#1. CM Punk shockingly returns to confront Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

There's a big question mark hanging over CM Punk's future with AEW since his now-famous tirade and alleged backstage melee with The Elite after the All Out media scrum.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' return at Full Gear was very telling.

But something about The Elite showing "F**k CM Punk" chants on their latest BTE episode screams that the company has turned this real-life animosity into an elaborate work.

Omega and the Bucks have locked themselves in a busy schedule as the trio will challenge Death Triangle in a best-of-seven series starting this week.

The storyline could see The Elite becoming the trios champions again by next year.

In the process, EVPs should turn heel and continue to take shots at The Second City Saint in weekly programming.

This will set the stage for CM Punk (w/FTR) to return at Revolution 2023 and ignite a buzzworthy feud against The Elite.

What do you make of these predictions? Sound off in the comment section below.

