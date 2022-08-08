AEW Rumor Roundup: Another released WWE Superstar joins Tony Khan's promotion; possible unfortunate update on CM Punk's return (August 8, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest updates from All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has continued his signing spree as another released WWE Superstar has joined his promotion. Meanwhile, we have a potentially unfortunate update on AEW World Champion CM Punk's status for the All Out pay-per-view.

We round off today's edition with a story about Konosuke Takeshita being one of the potential wrestlers on WWE's list in the near future. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Another former WWE Superstar signs with AEW

Blake Christian (Trey Baxter of WWE) has reportedly signed a deal with Tony Khan's AEW and ROH.

Christian's last match in the global juggernaut was on the October 8, 2021 edition of 205 Live, where he lost to Grayson Waller. He was eventually released on November 4, 2021.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Blake Christian recently signed with Tony Khan's AEW and ROH. He has made a few appearances at AEW Dark tapings and even competed at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. He teamed up with Alex Zayne and Tony Deppen to take on Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona.

It has not been confirmed whether Christian's deal is full-time or tiered.

#2. AEW World Champion CM Punk doubtful for All Out 2022?

CM Punk won his world title in All Elite Wrestling when he defeated Hangman Page in the main event of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, he had to take time off due to injury.

Jon Moxley was crowned the interim world champion in his absence after he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fans have been speculating about a Moxley vs. Punk title unification match ever since The Purveyor of Violence's triumph.

However, that match seems unlikely at the upcoming All Out PPV. As per Dave Meltzer of WOR, CM Punk was "hurting pretty bad" as of a couple of weeks ago. He added that The Straight Edge Superstar might be cleared to compete for the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

It will be interesting to see when Punk returns to AEW and whether Moxley remains the interim world champion by the time he does.

#1. Could Konosuke Takeshita join WWE?

Konosuke Takeshita has had a decent stint in All Elite Wrestling so far. He faced Jon Moxley in a championship eliminator match at Fyter Fest but unfortunately ended up suffering a defeat.

Most recently, he faced Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship and, after a valiant effort, lost to The Swiss Superman.

During a recent edition of the WOR, Dave Meltzer disclosed that WWE is looking to sign a Japanese star, and Takeshita could be on the list.

"A year or so. Enough time to make him something. He’s living here, but even if he goes back, they can bring him in any time they want. It’s not like he’ll be here for a year and then they can never use him again. So the fact that they don’t have him under a five-year deal or anything like that, shouldn’t be incumbent on (how they use him). I don’t know what his deal is with DDT," said Meltzer.

He added:

"WWE, if he doesn’t have a full-time deal somewhere… WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for." [H/T Wrestletalk]

It will be interesting to see if WWE does sign Konosuke Takeshita and if he will be pushed as an upper mid-card superstar.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil