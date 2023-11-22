AEW Rumor Roundup: Major reason for Randy Orton's RAW announcement; Triple H and WWE's interest in top star all a conspiracy?

The war between AEW and WWE continues to burn on, and each promotion keeps getting small victories over the other.

Additionally, Randy Orton's return to wrestling was recently announced, and according to reports, it might have shaken up major plans. Continue reading as we list three major rumors inside and around AEW.

#3 Will Ospreay always planned to go to AEW, according to an interesting conspiracy theory

It's common knowledge that WWE had a vested interest in Will Ospreay, and they aimed to secure him with a deal. For some time, the star himself seemed to toy with the rumors and teased a clash with Seth Rollins. But, while there seemed to be a remote chance of the star going to WWE, he recently returned to AEW during Full Gear and signed with the promotion instead.

However, at some stage, there were reports that WWE was having talks with Will Ospreay. In light of this, Ryan Satin took to social media to propose an interesting conspiracy theory. According to Satin, the reports were simply put out to elevate Ospreay and make his singing look like a bigger deal.

While it might all just be some playful fun at the end of the day, there could just be a chance that Will Ospreay put out the rumors of WWE interest. Unfortunately, this is likely something that will never end up being confirmed, despite any possible fan clamoring.

#2 WWE revealed Randy Orton's return to stifle the rumors of CM Punk

For months, fans have been certain that The Second City Saint will be returning to WWE during this year's Survivor Series. Some believed that he'd be the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team, but WWE has since broken this speculation by announcing Randy Orton.

According to Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion took note of all the wild speculation online about CM Punk returning during the Survivor Series. Unfortunately, for any fans still holding out for hope, it seems like it was done to make sure that fans don't get their hopes up too high.

"Randy Orton's reveal was done intentionally as to not make fans believe CM Punk would be the partner."

It remains to be seen whether the former AEW World Champion will ever return to WWE. While the reports appear to be negative, there is no declaration that a return is forever out of the question. The Second City Saint could simply return next year or even shock the industry by returning to AEW.

#1 Ronda Rousey's ROH debut was simply a "one-shot deal"

Ronda Rousey was recently involved in a brief feud with AEW's Athena, Billy Starks, and Marina Shafir. The UFC veteran even ended up debuting in ROH, which made many fans wonder if she'd be jumping to AEW next. Some even speculated that there was a chance that she could have ended up being the secret Full Gear signing.

Shortly before AEW Full Gear last weekend, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that her deal with Tony Khan was only once off. Additionally, Dave Meltzer reminded fans that Ronda Rousey originally left WWE to spend more time with her family.

"So with Ronda, it's a one-shot deal," Meltzer said. "Obviously, if Ronda wants to work more, they'll use her anytime. She was doing a favor for Marina [Shafir], to help Marina, and you know, that's that. It could change, but I do not expect — there's a reason that Ronda wanted to finish. It's a family reason." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Because of the abovementioned report, it would be surprising to see Ronda Rousey become "All Elite." However, as for CM Punk potentially going to WWE, things could still change with time.