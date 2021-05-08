AEW Rumor Roundup - Rising star rejected WWE offer, Legit heat between Cody Rhodes and top wrestlers? Big Cass dating an All Elite Wrestling personality - 8th May 2021

AEW has seemingly leveled up since NXT moved to Tuesdays as Tony Khan and co. have consistently breached the one million mark in TV viewership and ratings.

All Elite Wrestling has caught the attention of the masses, and there are several stories to discuss in today's edition of the AEW rumor roundup.

A promising talent has revealed that she turned down a big WWE contract following a tryout. Elsewhere, a few AEW Dark regulars recently appeared at a WWE Tryout.

There is massive speculation regarding there being legitimate heat between Cody Rhodes and other top AEW executives.

Former WWE superstar Big Cass also confirmed rumors about his relationship with an AEW personality. The roundup ends with Chris Jericho talking about Samoa Joe's possible AEW signing.

Let's take a look at the stories in detail:

#5 AEW's Jade Cargill rejected WWE contract offer

Jade Cargill might be new to the wrestling business, but the fitness model has shown enough signs of being a future star in the making.

Cargill appeared on the "Wrestling With the Week" podcast, and the AEW star opened up about how close she was to signing with WWE.

Mark Henry set Jade Cargill up for a WWE tryout, and she impressed WWE officials, resulting in a contract offer.

Dave Meltzer first reported back in November that WWE had passed on signing Cargill in the past. Meltzer said that Jade Cargill attended a WWE tryout in 2019 but was not given a deal.

Cargill's latest revelation confirms only half of Meltzer's report, as the AEW star turned down the opportunity to go to Vince McMahon's company.

Cargill eventually found her way into the AEW ranks, and she is admittedly having a great time.

"I came in maybe around the Attitude Era. I came from more of a football background. My mother and father loved football, and I was the one my brother and I loved Wrestling growing up. Got away from it, and then the opportunity came up with Mark Henry. He set me up with a (WWE) tryout. It went well; I was asked to come, turned it down, and here I am in AEW. And I'm enjoying it," said Cargill.

Jade Cargill is earmarked to be one of the top names in AEW in the time to come, and her development will coincide with the growth of the company's women's division.

On a related note, a few AEW Dark regulars and other indie talents recently attended a WWE Tryout for female wrestlers on May 6th and 7th, respectively. Fightful Select revealed that Tesha Price, Alex Gracia, Ava Everett, and Natalia Markova were amongst the dozen participants at the tryout.

