5 stars who should become AEW's version of John Cena

AEW is on the lookout for the next big face of their young promotion, a wrestler who can lead them into the new decade as their franchise player whether it is drawing ticket sales, expanding the fanbase or marketing the company to the mainstream. Some would say that's the role that John Cena has occupied for the WWE throughout the 2000s.

Cena is a joint-record 16 time world champion in the WWE. He is the only person to have matched Ric Flair's long-term achievement and it's only a matter of time before he's the one to break it. He is a generational superstar who was the biggest attraction of the Ruthless Aggression and PG Era who divided fans for his enduring character who never turned despite overwhelming derision. Whether you like him or hate him, fans still respect the work ethic, passion and loyalty Cena has shown to the pro wrestling business.

While he is more of a part-time wrestler at this point, Cena is still a huge draw and his connection with the fans remains strong. Just this year alone, Cena returned to a hero's welcome and put over Roman Reigns at SummerSlam as a way to give back to the business. While he is a bonafide Hollywood superstar now, acting in movies such as F9 and Suicide Squad, his ties to the WWE will forever remain.

AEW is still a relatively new company but creating a star on the level of John Cena will definitely bring the promotion to the next level. Here we look at 5 AEW wrestlers who share the most similar traits to Big Match John.

#5. AEW Champion Hangman Page

AEW's current world champion is "Hangman" Adam Page. The former Elite member has grown into his own, especially in 2021, finally beating Kenny Omega at the conclusion of a multi-year storyline. The Anxious Milennial Cowboy has already proven to be a fighting champion, going to a 60 minute time limit draw with Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. Going into the new year, Page is easily the biggest babyface in the company and his star will only continue to skyrocket.

At only 30 years old, Adam Page is around the same age as John Cena was when he won his first world championship in WWE. Like Page, Cena's title coronation was the culmination of a proper long-term booking that launched Cena from SmackDown's midcard to the main event stage of WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen whether Page can have the same longevity as Cena as the top guy, but it seems that AEW is positioning him to have that role. He certainly has the same star-making tools to become the most popular wrestler of his generation, just like Cena.

