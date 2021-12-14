5 AEW stars who could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

AEW currently possesses a host of former WWE Superstars, but not everyone has had a memorable career. Hall of Fame inductions are akin to a lifetime achievement award in the pro wrestling industry.

While some might question the validity of the Hall of Fame as there is no physical building and the wrestlers are chosen purely according to the WWE authorities, it is still an accolade that many stars aspire to achieve.

This year, WWE presented the Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 back-to-back during the WrestleMania 37 weekend. Legends such as Kane, Rob Van Dam, NWO, Eric Bischoff, The Bella Twins, John Bradshaw Layfield, the British Bulldog, the Great Khali, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger were honored, to name a few.

Even though several ex-WWE talents are currently thriving in AEW, many of them also had a more prominent legacy in their former company, whether it was becoming multi-time champions or main eventing WrestleMania.

As long as WWE is willing to let their move to AEW slide, here are five former superstars who deserve a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

#5 AEW star Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is currently in the twilight of his pro wrestling career. While he was given a new lease of life after joining AEW in 2019, many fans will remember his memorable WWE run as Goldust.

The son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, Dustin has had multiple tenures with the WWE from 1995 to 2019 as "The Bizarre One." He is a three-time Intercontinental Champion, nine-time Hardcore Champion, one-time World Tag Team Champion, and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Goldust has had memorable feuds with Razor Ramon, Triple H, and Roddy Piper, and who can forget his tag-team with Booker T and his interactions with The Rock? Later on, he teamed up with his brother, Cody, and won the Tag Team Championship.

Attitude Era fans will fondly remember Dustin's WWE run for having one of the edgiest gimmicks that pushed the envelope during the late 90's era of wrestling.

