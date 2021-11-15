6 AEW stars whose partners are signed to WWE or IMPACT Wrestling

AEW has signed some of the biggest names in wrestling over the past few years. The company’s growth has been remarkable and has given many wrestlers a new platform to perform on.

Many wrestlers prefer to work on the same promotion as their real-life partners. However, AEW has signed some stars whose partners are currently working for other wrestling companies.

WWE and IMPACT Wrestling are two of the major promotions that house several partners of current AEW stars. Even though this has caused some problems due to scheduling conflicts, they have worked hard to make things work.

With that being said, take a look at the six AEW stars whose partners are currently signed to either WWE or IMPACT Wrestling.

#6. AEW star Shawn Spears’ wife Cassie Lee works for Impact Wrestling

Shawn Spears worked for WWE for over ten years, spread across two stints, before he made the move to AEW. He's one of the top wrestlers in AEW and is looking to win his first title soon.

During his time in WWE, Spears formed some great friendships. It was there where he met his future wife Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce). Spears left the company to join AEW, and the couple got married when Cassie was still working for WWE.

Soon after, WWE released Cassie from her contract. Shawn Spears spoke about the possibility of Cassie joining AEW during an interview with Inside the Ropes:

"Obviously they [the fans] would assume that would be the plan because I work there. Her [Peyton] husband works there, that it’s just, naturally she’s going to…Those questions are above my pay grade."

"I don’t have anything to do with the hiring process. Selfishly, of course! Why would I not want my wife working there? Not only do I feel it’d be great to see her on a weekly basis, but what her and Jess can offer our women’s division and the entertainment world is just second to none."

Instead of AEW, Cassie Lee recently signed with IMPACT Wrestling along with her longtime friend Jessie McKay. Shawn and Cassie are one of the few wrestling couples divided between AEW and IMPACT.

