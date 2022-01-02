Stars who should win each AEW title in 2022 – AEW World Champion, TNT Champion

AEW presents its first special event of 2022 this week with the Battle Of The Belts. It’s set to be a new tradition for AEW, with TNT airing four Saturday night specials per year going forward. Think WWE Night of Champions meets Saturday Night’s Main Event.

AEW has confirmed that Dr. Britt Baker will be defending her Women's Championship at the event. The reigning women's champion will put her title on the line against arch-rival Riho.

While not all AEW titleholders are putting their championships up for grabs, it does get you thinking about the contenders for each belt. Which AEW stars are ready to hold the gold in 2022? Here we look at five potential titleholders for each championship in the company.

#5. AEW's Ruby Soho for TBS Champion

This could happen as soon as this week. Ruby Soho should become the first-ever TBS Champion. The former WWE Superstar has breathed new life into her career ever since she made the jump to AEW at All Out last year.

It’s the most compelling she’s ever been, and The Runaway has never looked happier. Beating Jade Cargill in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament would be well-deserved for one of the best women’s wrestlers on the AEW roster.

