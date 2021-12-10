A look back at the 5 matches from AEW Winter Is Coming 2020 one year on

AEW presents a very special edition of Dynamite next week, Winter Is Coming. Headlined by the AEW World Championship match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Bryan Danielson, it promises to be a stacked card.

The final two participants remaining in the third annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal were MJF and Dante Martin, meaning the two will square off in the finals on next week's show to determine this year's Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. Serena Deeb is also slated to face off one-on-one against Hikaru Shida in a hugely intense rivalry.

This will of course be the second time the company is hosting a show under this banner. Back in 2020, owner Tony Khan revealed he hadn't seen the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones, from which the phrase "Winter is Coming" became hugely popular.

"I'll be 100% honest with you guys and I hope that doesn't hurt the performance of the show, I've never watched Game of Thrones. I don't know anything about it, but I know Winter is Coming is a huge expression. My mother is obsessed with Game of Thrones. My father from sitting in the room with my mom, he says it. He's not watching, he's working, but he knows what winter is coming is, everyone knows it. It sounds awesome, whether you're a huge fan of the show or not." said Tony Khan.

The company has grown in leaps and bounds over the last year, but it's certainly interesting to look back at the very first Winter Is Coming episode. The show was held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in front of only 1000 people during the height of the pandemic. AEW still managed to put on a compelling episode of television with many altering ramifications that shaped the promotion in 2021. Let's look back at the 5 matches from the night.

#5 MJF and Orange Cassidy win Battle Royal to face off for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring

Surprise, surprise. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Last year's Winter Is Coming kicked off with the annual battle royal to determine the final two for the Dynamite Diamong Ring. MJF was already a one-time winner going into this match and survived alongside Orange Cassidy after eliminating Wardlow. He would soon go on to defeat Cassidy to win the Dynamite Ring.

MJF is gunning for a third Dynamite Ring in a row next week and his stardom has only continued to explode. But it's telling how much Orange Casside has fallen off the radar since his banner year in 2020 where he even defeated Chris Jericho.

