4 AEW Originals who are no longer with the company

On January 8, 2019, AEW held its inaugural press conference in Jacksonville, Florida. The primary purpose was to introduce the wrestling community to the original AEW roster. This first roster consisted of independent mega-stars and several former WWE Superstars.

Since its inception, AEW has continuously added big names to its already loaded roster. However, in recent months, several AEW Originals have departed the company. Today, we're looking at four AEW Originals who are no longer with the company:

#4. Jack Evans

Jack Evans has quietly disappeared from AEW.

Before signing with AEW, Jack Evans was a regular on many prominent independent rosters. Evans made a name for himself on AAA, Lucha Underground, and Dragon Gate, to name a few.

While not mentioned during the inaugural AEW press conference, Evans was signed shortly after and made his debut at AEW's first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing. At Double or Nothing, Evans teamed up with Angelico in a losing effort against The Best Friends.

Evans was scarcely booked during his time with AEW, mostly appearing on AEW DARK. His contract ended in April and wasn't renewed. The 20-year veteran is back on the independent scene.

#3. Joey Janela

The self-proclaimed Bad Boy of professional wrestling, Joey Janela!

Joey Janela is one of the most loved or hated pro wrestlers on the planet, depending on who you ask. He's full of confidence and charisma and has a big personality.

Janela made a name for himself in the early 2000s in the New York area's independent scene. His performance at the Progress Wrestling New York City event gained widespread attention from promoters.

Joey was announced as one of the first AEW signees at the inaugural press conference in Jacksonville, Florida. Despite the anticipation surrounding his signing with the company, Joey's AEW career was hindered by lackluster bookings. Janela's AEW run ended in May when his contract expired and wasn't renewed.

#2. Marko Stunt

Marco Stunt proved that dynamite comes in small packages!

At the inaugural AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, there was a pint-sized brawler named Marko Stunt. For fans, this was their first time seeing the 5'2" star.

Soon, Stunt found himself in an alliance with Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus. The trio, collectively known as Jurassic Express, were an instant hit with fans. Marko provided ringside support rather than in-ring assistance. However, when the time came, Marko was always up for a fight.

Marko recently revealed that he wasn't going to continue with AEW. Stunt stated that after a communication breakdown between himself and Tony Khan, he was finally informed that the company wouldn't renew his contract. Marko doesn't seem upset about the revelation as he's looking to start his promotion in the future.

#1. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes!

Cody Rhodes is one of the cornerstones of the foundation upon which AEW was built. Cody started with the company in its infancy as one of the Executive Vice Presidents. From the start, Cody was very hands-on and, by most accounts, extremely successful in helping the company get off the ground and running. Cody was only vital behind the scenes and contributed to the in-ring action. He even became the AEW TNT Champion three times!

All good things must end, which is true in pro wrestling, as Cody couldn't agree to terms with AEW regarding contract renewal. While there were speculations about his next move, the reality was revealed on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Cody made his surprise WWE return, defeating Seth Rollins inside a packed AT&T Stadium.

Since his WWE return, Cody has been sidelined due to a torn pectoral muscle. As of this writing, WWE isn't expecting Cody to return until at least the beginning of 2023. With that said, Cody has made it clear that "he has plans of his own."

