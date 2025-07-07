Baron Corbin to make shocking AEW debut at All In 2025 and cause major title change? Analyzing the possibility 

AEW is gearing up for its upcoming pay-per-view, All In: Texas, set to air in just under a week. Several title matches have already been announced for the show, one of which could change hands due to the interference of a debuting former WWE Superstar. The talent in question is Baron Corbin (aka Bishop Dyer), who could arrive to cost The Hurt Syndicate and reveal his alliance with a former world champion.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 iteration of All In at the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas, in just a few days. Numerous high-stakes bouts have been announced for the event already, including a three-way tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin set to defend their straps against JetSpeed, and the "father-son" duo of Christian Cage and Nick Wayne.

The All-Mighty and The Standard of Excellence have fared quite successfully in their title defenses so far. However, the Triple Threat stipulation for their upcoming match does lower their odds of retaining when compared to their chances in a standard tag bout. Although the champions will surely pull out all the stops, their belts could potentially slip through their grasp because of the interference of the debuting Bishop Dyer.

Ad

Trending

The Nomad could show up at All In: Texas to cost Benjamin and Lashley their championships before revealing that he is actually aligned with MJF. Dyer seemingly shares a cordial relationship with The Wolf of Wrestling, evident from their social media interactions, and incidentally recently won the MLW World Tag Team Championships with Donovan Dijak at MLW Summer Of The Beasts - the same show where Friedman returned to the company and jumped Mistico from behind.

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The prospective angle would therefore witness MJF once again betraying his current group, like he did with The Inner Circle, in favor of an alliance with the erstwhile King Corbin. However, such a storyline is entirely speculative at this point, since no reports have emerged lately suggesting that Dyer could be AEW bound.

MJF also has a match at AEW All In 2025

While Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley will put their tag team titles on the line at All In: Texas, MJF will also be in action at the event. The Wolf of Wrestling qualified for the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match that has been announced for the July 12 show, and will enter the bout in the #2 spot that he earned on the 300th episode of Dynamite.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Friedman will be able to earn a shot at reclaiming his AEW World Championship this coming Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!