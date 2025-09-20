BOLD PREDICTION: AEW All Out Will Be Better Than WWE Wrestlepalooza

This coming Saturday, AEW will be presenting the 2025 iteration of All Out in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The pay-per-view will take place on the same day as WWE's September 20 premium live event, Wrestlepalooza.Anticipation regarding the two impending shows - organized by the two leading North American pro-wrestling promotions - has fans of the sport buzzing. While both events will no doubt feature unforgettable action and classic moments, it can be argued that All Out: Toronto will end up being a better wrestling show than Wrestlepalooza.Wrestlepalooza and WWE's counterprogramming of AEWNews broke that AEW would be hosting the 2025 edition of All Out in Canada around May of this year. Later in August, rumors began circulating that WWE would be holding a PLE on the same day as the All Elite pay-per-view. Soon afterwards, the sports entertainment juggernaut announced that it would be staging Wrestlepalooza on September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.Poster for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 [Image Credits: WWE's website]WWE's announcement was seen by many as another instance of the promotion's ongoing counterprogramming campaign against AEW. As a matter of fact, All Out : Toronto was initially meant to go head-to-head against Wrestlepalooza. However, earlier this month, Tony Khan announced via a joint press release with WBD that their upcoming PPV would be moved to an afternoon time slot, supposedly because the company's events benefited from earlier starting times.WWE Wrestlepalooza - Card and ControversiesIn addition to seemingly prompting AEW to back out of direct PPV competition, WWE Wrestlepalooza seems to have generated even more anticipation and momentum owing to the star-studded nature of its card. The show will not only feature top names such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY. It will also feature the in-ring return of AJ Lee, who will team with her husband CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.Unfortunately, WWE has also garnered some negative press lately owing to Lesnar being a part of Wrestlepalooza and of the build-up to the PLE, due to his alleged involvement in Janel Grant's lawsuit against the company and its former chairman, Vince McMahon. Furthermore, the promotion has faced much criticism after its recent announcement revealing that the 43rd edition of WrestleMania will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - a decision that has received mixed responses from the wrestling world.Why All Out 2025 might surpass WWE WrestlepaloozaEver since the success of All In: Texas, AEW has been riding a wave of momentum and increased audience interest. The promotion's weekly television programming, since the fallout of last month's Forbidden Door, has been paving the path to All Out: Toronto. The pay-per-view will present a number of blockbuster matches, including a highly anticipated opening tag bout pitting FTR against Canada's own Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.Unlike Wrestlepalooza, which will stage only five matches, AEW All Out 2025 will put on a total of ten matchups on its main card, not to mention three more bouts on its Zero Hour pre-show. The Jacksonville-based company brands itself as the place where &quot;the best wrestle,&quot; and the variety of matches and angles scheduled for the pay-per-view stands as a testament to the fact. Although it will likely be a much longer show, it will no doubt be packed with high-quality action from top to bottom.Match card for All Out: Toronto [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]While WWE Wrestlepalooza may edge out its competition by way of ticket sales and other related metrics, there is a very high probability that AEW All Out will be the superior and more entertaining wrestling pay-per-view from this Saturday.