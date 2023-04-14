Braun Strowman must turn heel and reunite with former WWE Superstar after 7 years

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest stars in WWE. The former Universal Champion is currently teaming up with Ricochet on the SmackDown brand, and while their partnership has not been a total dud, it is far from Strowman's best work.

It feels like the Monster of all Monsters is worlds away from the white-hot momentum he enjoyed a few years ago. Although he is arguably more physically impressive than ever, it feels as though more can be done with the former strongman powerlifter.

One thing that could be done to spice up Strowman's character is to have him pair up with a former ally for the first time in seven years. Braun and Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) have a deep history that stretches back to their time in The Wyatt Family.

Redbeard's recent cryptic Twitter posts have fans speculating whether the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion could be on his way back into the company. He spent nine years in the promotion before being released in 2020. Erick has since appeared in several independent promotions as well as making sporadic appearances on AEW.

Joseph Ruud @ErickRedBeard Just because the doors open, doesn’t mean your invited… Just because the doors open, doesn’t mean your invited… https://t.co/5TKDzNH0Xd

Turning Braun Strowman heel and forming a second coming of The Bludgeon Brothers is a surefire way to generate some buzz, so long as it is done in a respectful manner to Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper). Strowman and Redbeard could cause serious damage and turn the WWE tag team division on its head.

Braun Strowman's real-life relationship could make its way on-screen

Many fans may not know that Braun Strowman is in a relationship with another WWE Superstar. Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez have been real-life partners for several years now, and their relationship could be making its way on-screen in the near future.

In a recent Twitter post, The Viking Raiders' manager Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan) claimed that she was "The Monster of all Monsters," obviously taking a dig a Braun Strowman. It has since been speculated that this could transition into a feud between Valhalla, Erik, and Ivar against Rodriguez, Strowman, and Ricochet.

However, on Monday's episode of RAW, Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Liv Morgan, suggesting that WWE has different plans for the former NXT Women's Champion.

Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see how the powerhouse couple would interact while the cameras are rolling.

