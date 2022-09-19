Bray Wyatt; WWE legend - 3 Superstars who could potentially replace Malakai Black as the new leader of The House of Black in AEW

Malakai Black has reportedly been granted a conditional release from AEW, which will thwart him from competing for any other promotion for the next six months.

However, the proverbial door is still wide open for the Dutch Destroyer if he decides to come back.

Until then, the uncertainty over the imminent future of the House of Black is looming large despite reports alluding to the trio staying intact moving forward.

Its remaining members - Julia Hart, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King - appear to be continuing the legacy of the faction after their leader bid farewell to Chicago fans at the All Out pay-per-view.

The tandem's forthcoming match at the Grand Slam event suggests that the company isn't planning to break them apart anytime soon.

But their future looks gloomy without their leader. Black was the brains and the most psychologically sound character of the group.

Although the veteran's absence will be felt immensely by his associates, the company can rejuvenate the stable by giving them a new leader.

Keep reading as we now dive into three Superstars who could potentially replace Malakai Black as the new leader of The House of Black.

#3. Bray Wyatt joins AEW to pick up the pieces for The House of Black

Wrestle_Rant13 @Wrestle_Rant13



Rampage What if Bray Wyatt debuts in #AEW as the newest member of House of Black anytime soon? How would you react? #AEW Rampage What if Bray Wyatt debuts in #AEW as the newest member of House of Black anytime soon? How would you react?#AEWRampage https://t.co/OibmhkV8gj

Bray Wyatt would be an ideal choice to take over the reins of the House of Black, especially given his strong foothold in leading the factions.

The Eater of Worlds was the cult leader of the Wyatt Family (featuring Braun Strowman, Eric Rowan, and Luke Harper) during his illustrious time in WWE. His grim persona bears a striking resemblance to Malakai Black and the HOB's sinister gimmick.

Although Wyatt has been heavily linked with a WWE return, more so than ever, rumors of AEW showing interest in signing the former Universal Champion have also surfaced lately.

Triple H will undoubtedly be the frontrunner in meeting Windham Rotunda's asking price for the return.

However, if Tony Khan somehow manages to ink a lucrative deal with the 35-year-old veteran, fans would love to see him lead The House of Black into the future.

#2. Sting betrays Darby Allin to join forces with The House of Black at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Sting spat black mist into Malakai Black's eyes at All Out!

The next chapter of the captivating rivalry between The House of Black and Sting & Darby Allin will be written this Wednesday when the two teams collide in a no disqualification tag team match on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

At All Out, Malakai Black received a taste of his own medicine after Sting expectorated mist into his eyes to put an end to the former's character decisively. The Icon using black mist is a mystery in itself because never before had someone ever used the signature move on The House of Black.

What if the WWE Hall of Famer is immune to black mist?

The company could use this as an angle to turn the 63-year-old heel on his protege in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Vigilante would then unveil himself as the new guv'nor to call the shots to The House of Black.

#1. Julia Hart finally lures AEW star Miro into joining the House of Black

The Redeemer

Miro's "God's favorite Champion" gimmick has seemingly run its course and is getting stale despite him delivering some of his best promos via vignettes lately.

The company hasn't utilized him to his full potential, though he did compete with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The House of Black at All Out.

During the storyline, the Bulgarian star teased joining Malakai Black's faction on multiple occasions. His confrontation with Julia Hart even prompted CJ Perry (fka Lana) to call her out on social media platforms.

Unfortunately, it didn't lead to anything meaningful. But the company can still continue that angle with Miro finally merging with The House of Black.

The Redeemer is an organic heel who can easily fit into the mold of a cult faction. Miro embracing the dark side could do wonders for him and the House of Black members if Tony Khan books them as a force to be reckoned with in AEW.

Who do you think would be the right fit to lead the House of Black? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sting join the House of Black? Yes No 0 votes so far