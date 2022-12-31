Brock Lesnar and 2 WWE veterans you won't believe have their lookalikes in AEW

AEW wrestlers have several doppelgangers in WWE and vice versa. In an industry where you're always looking to stand out, it can be interesting to have another wrestler who is similar in terms of appearance or presentation.

Then again, numerous wrestling stars pattern themselves after legends, to either great success or detriment. Current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H grew up idolizing Harley Race while Shawn Michaels tried to mimic Ric Flair.

Current AEW veteran Chris Jericho was once known as an HBK wannabe early on in his career, while The Miz was accused of copying Chris Jericho in his heyday. The list goes on and on.

Here we look at three WWE veterans who have AEW lookalikes. Don't be fooled because their similarities are genuinely uncanny.

#3. WWE veteran Sasha Banks and AEW upstart Leila Gray

Leila Grey might not be a big name in the AEW women's locker room right now, but she shares a startling appearance with one of the most well-known women's wrestling stars of the past decade, Sasha Banks.

The 32-year-old Dominican-American wrestled primarily on AEW Dark before she got a big break and filled in for Red Velvet in Jade Cargill's Baddies stable when she got injured earlier this year.

In an interview with the Dye Sporting Network, she opened up about her experiences in AEW thus far and officially signing with the company:

"Well, AEW has been fantastic. Like, I was working with them for probably like a year and a half doing the dark matches. I started in March of 2021. This past Summer, in July, I was signed. Now, I’m part of The Baddies alongside the TBS Champion, Jade Cargill — you already know — and Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, when she comes back; she’s injured right now," said Grey. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Thanks to her association with The Baddies, Leila has appeared regularly on AEW programming as part of the TBS Champion Jade Cargill's entourage. Wrestling fans are starting to compare her appearance to The Boss.

Whether she can emulate The Boss's success in the squared circle is another matter altogether, but Leila will have time to make an impact eventually on Tony Khan's promotion.

Sasha Banks has, of course, made wrestling headlines recently after WWE reportedly released her this summer following a walkout.

According to reports, The Boss recently filed a trademark for her real name. She is rumored to return to professional wrestling at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Japan next month.

With her reported free agency, we could eventually see The Blueprint in AEW. Who knows, Sasha and her doppelganger Leila could even face each other in the middle of the ring if that happens.

#2. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

This is an example where the resemblance is not apparent unless you look closely. Former WWE Champion and Ring of Honor legend Bryan Danielson is known for his shaggy beard and man bun hairstyle these days. Still, if you compare the 2012 crew cut and goatee version of the American Dragon, you might notice similarities to the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.

The King of Sloth Style has also been compared to other celebrities in the past, including popular DJ Calvin Harris. However, the Danielson comparisons are particularly hilarious, given their contrasting in-ring styles.

However, Orange Cassidy seemed characteristically unbothered at the prospect of facing the Blackpool Combat Club member during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. When asked how the match would go, the Orange one said:

"I'd try to punch him in the face and then pin his shoulders down to the mat for three seconds." When asked about Bryan Danielson's strengths and weaknesses, Cassidy replied, "I don't know." (2:15 - 2:34)

Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Danielson for the All-Atlantic Championship is a dream match yet to occur. The American Dragon is currently slated to challenge MJF for the AEW World Title. However, it should be something Tony Khan books in 2023, as it will be a match pitting hugely popular babyfaces on the roster.

#1. WWE legend Brock Lesnar and AEW's rising star Parker Boudreaux

All Elite Wrestling prospect Parker Boudreaux has been compared to WWE megastar Brock Lesnar from the moment he debuted in pro wrestling. From the blonde hair, Viking-like physique, and intimidating stare, he looked like a Lesnar Regen.

The 24-year-old has even been endorsed by the Beast Incarnate's former advocate, Paul Heyman. When he first made his crossover from American Football to pro wrestling in 2021, he was signed to the WWE Performance Center.

He later debuted in NXT 2.0 as Harland, a bodyguard to fellow NXT Superstar Joe Gacy with a shaved new look. It was clear that NXT officials recognized his similarity to Brock Lesnar and didn't want the pressure weighing the rookie down.

However, the Harland experiment didn't last long, as he was ultimately cut from the NXT roster and released in early 2022. Boudreaux seemed like he had succumbed to high expectations in his rookie year, and his WWE career didn't take off as everyone initially envisioned.

He soon popped up in All Elite Wrestling and formed a new stable called The Trustbusters with Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Sonny Kiss. He steadily built a winning streak, crushing the competition on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Most recently, Parker has seemingly aligned with Swerve Strickland and rap star Rick Ross in their new faction, Mogul Affiliates. The former football star is still fresh in the ring and miles away from being The Next Big Thing like Brock Lesnar when he first debuted.

