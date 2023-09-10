Brock Lesnar may not return to WWE alone

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. That night, the two men shared a touching moment in the post-match.

The Beast Incarnate briefly broke his character to raise The American Nightmare's hand in a gesture of respect. Many believed the 46-year-old stalwart hinted at a babyface turn on his way out.

Since then, fans have been wondering what's next for Brock Lesnar. Although there's no word on his status, the company could bring him back for one of its "big four" premium live events - Survivor Series this year.

While nothing is set in stone yet, Lesnar may not return to the company alone. With Survivor Series taking place in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, there's rampant speculation on The Straight Edge Superstar potentially returning to his old stomping grounds.

Assuming Cowboy Brock returns as a babyface in time for the marquee show, he would need a credible heel to begin a feud with. For what it's worth, there's currently no one better than CM Punk to fill that spot.

The Second City Saint has become one the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling today, thanks to his tumultuous time in AEW. Punk was fired a week after his backstage fracas with Jack Perry at All In.

Recent reports have insinuated that the 44-year-old was considering quitting All Elite Wrestling since the company re-signed The Elite. The rumor mill also has it that CM Punk wanted to return to WWE last year and even made an attempt.

Now, Triple H could strike while the iron is hot. Considering Phil Brooks has hit free agency, this could be the Hunter's cue to bring him back as a vicious heel against Brock Lesnar.

When was the last time CM Punk faced Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have a rich history dating back to 2013. The two men crossed each other's paths in a no-disqualification match at SummerSlam. The Beast w/Paul Heyman defeated The Best in the World in a barnburner contest that night.

In 2023, a potential Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk rematch may not look good on paper. The two veterans are well past their prime, and pitting both wrestlers against each other might backfire.

However, the roles will be reversed this time around, which could make the feud more compelling. Love him or hate him, CM Punk defied his age during his final AEW match against Samoa Joe in London.

Lesnar and Punk can easily surpass fans' expectations and put on an instant classic at Survivor Series. But it's just mere conjecture at the moment. But having the two men return to WWE on the same night would send shockwaves across the wrestling world, especially to AEW.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk II?