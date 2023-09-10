WWE signed CM Punk in 2005 and assigned him to the then-developmental brand Ohio Valley Wrestling. Punk eventually worked his way up the ranks and onto the main roster, where he enjoyed a successful career as a superstar.

In 2014, CM Punk left WWE after making it known that he was burnt out with the company and seemingly frustrated with the creative direction his career was headed.

After being away from professional wrestling for several years, CM Punk signed with AEW in 2021 and made his debut to a massive reaction from the crowd at a special episode of AEW Rampage called "The First Dance."

Unfortunately, Punk found himself in several backstage altercations during his time with AEW. The Final Straw came at the All In pay-per-view when the Straight Edge Superstar had an altercation with Jack Perry. Tony Khan announced that All Elite Wrestling terminated CM Punk with cause shortly after the incident.

There has been no confirmation regarding CM Punk's future as a professional wrestler. The rumors have already circulated that Punk might return to WWE.

If that is the case, who will be in line to face the Second City Saint? Today, we look into this with our list of five dream matches for CM Punk if he returns to WWE.

#5. Rising WWE Superstar Logan Paul

The social media mogul Logan Paul.

When you think about Logan Paul, chances are CM Punk is the last person you would think of in relation to the former YouTube juggernaut. However, there is a small amount of history here.

Several years ago, back in 2020, Logan called Punk out, challenging him to an MMA fight. But, Punk was looking to distance himself from his MMA phase, considering he had not won a professional fight, so he declined Paul's challenge.

Since arriving in WWE, Logan Paul has turned a lot of heads. The 28-year-old multi-sport athlete has surprised the entire wrestling world with his natural in-ring ability. Logan and Punk are both loud, vocal combatants who aren't afraid to speak their minds. The trash-talk between the two alone would be worth the price of admission.

#4. Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

A-town down...Austin Theory.

If you take a little bit of MJF's charisma and natural arrogance and mix it with the in-ring ability of CM Punk...you have then created Austin Theory. The 26-year-old signed with WWE in 2019 after only a couple of years on the independent scene. Austin worked for a short time in NXT before being elevated to the main roster.

During the young star's early days on the main roster, he was involved in an interesting love-hate storyline with Vince McMahon. It was this particular angle that helped propel Theory to high-level prominence and eventually the United States Championship.

Theory facing Punk would be something that could help push the former U.S. Champion over the top and into the main event spotlight.

#3. 2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have a history that dates back to both of their previous runs with WWE. The Straight Edge Superstar battled Cody long before he was The American Nightmare.

In fact, in 2008, Cody not only faced Punk in singles competition, but they also faced one another in tag team action. Rhodes was partnered with Ted DiBiase Jr., and they lost the tag titles to CM Punk and Kofi Kingston during a 2008 episode of RAW.

As we know, Punk and Rhodes were both members of the AEW roster at the same time. However, the two stars never competed against each other. Times have certainly changed for both, and if Punk were to come back to WWE, these two massive fanbases would happily welcome a feud that features these two larger-than-life superstars.

#2. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

No one in recent memory has moved the needle quite like The Trible Chief Roman Reigns. For over 1,100 days as of this writing, Reigns has been the Undisputed Champion and the standard-bearer that all professional wrestlers strive to emulate.

The Bloodline saga was one of the most compelling storylines in WWE history. With that said, things appear to have plateaued with that angle, and Roman will likely be looking for a new foe in the near future.

CM Punk is someone who can relate to the elite status that Roman has enjoyed over the past few years. These two mega-stars would undoubtedly be an instant attraction for wrestling fans everywhere.

#1. 10-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar could face CM Punk for another blockbuster!

Ten years ago, Brock Lesnar defeated CM Punk in a brutal no-disqualification brawl at the 2013 SummerSlam event.

Since then, both stars have lived polar opposite lifestyles. Lesnar has remained one of the most dominant superstars in all of professional wrestling, while Punk has not been so fortunate.

Lesnar and Punk are both in their mid-40s and are likely nearing the end of their respective in-ring careers. If the Chicago native does return to WWE, it would make an intriguing storyline to have both combat sports veterans enter into a feud that could potentially culminate with a huge payoff at WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

