Chris Jericho to finally make AEW return on Dynamite and confront 43-year-old star? Exploring the possibility

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:45 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image from AEW's Instagram]

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW for some time now, but there could be a possibility that he returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion on next week's Dynamite to confront a 43-year-old star.

Chris Jericho was last seen on AEW programming in April this year, and his contract with the promotion is reportedly set to expire at the end of 2025. Amid his absence, Le Champion has been heavily linked to a return to WWE. However, following the developments at All Out 2025, there is a possibility that the Nueve could return to the promotion next week on Dynamite to confront a 43-year-old star who incidentally made his return to Tony Khan's promotion at the pay-per-view.

Ahead of All Out, Chris Jericho's understudy and Learning Tree group member, Big Bill, challenged Eddie Kingston to a fight at the pay-per-view. At the time, the 43-year-old was recovering from an injury that had kept him out for over a year. The Mad King, who accepted the challenge on his Instagram, went on to defeat Bill at All Out.

Tony Khan had earlier mentioned that Jericho's return is subject to having the right opportunity and storyline. Given the history between Jericho and Kingston, and the fact that Kingston just defeated one of his disciples, the situation provides enough reason for Tony Khan to bring Jericho back, confront the Mad King, and set off the next chapter in their rivalry.

Chris Jericho recently broke his silence on AEW status

Amid all the rumors linking him to a return to WWE, Chris Jericho clarified his status with All Elite Wrestling. Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Jericho confirmed that he was still with Tony Khan's promotion but did not rule out a return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if the Nueve will ever return to All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Karan Raj
