5 reasons why CM Punk has been AEW's best signing of 2021

AEW pulled off the biggest coup in modern wrestling when the company brought CM Punk back from his self-imposed exile. After 7 years away from the business, the former WWE Champion made his AEW debut on Rampage: First Dance in Chicago back in August and the promotion's stock has skyrocketed ever since.

💔𝐇𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐊💔 @brienutbutter_ #AEWDynamite IT IS OFFICIAL! CM PUNK IS ALL FKN ELITE! This is a LONG TIME coming! #AEWRampage IT IS OFFICIAL! CM PUNK IS ALL FKN ELITE! This is a LONG TIME coming! #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/pno8d5kINj

Punk, of course, famously fell out with WWE back in 2014, citing burnout and creative differences with management. In his time away from wrestling, the real-life Phil Brooks dabled in mixed martial arts in the UFC, comic book writing and even acting. But the way his WWE run ended left a sour taste in fans' mouths as they clamored for his return ever since. Chants of "CM Punk" regularly reign down the arenas whenever the audience hijacks a bad segment on any given Raw or Smackdown, and it's clear the bond that Punk has with his supporters remains strong.

Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage: The First Dance took the wrestling world by storm. It was a homecoming of epic proportions, as Punk sat cross-legged in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago. As AEW head commentator Jim Ross put it, it truly was Jordan-esque.

But just how successful has CM Punk's signing been for the promotion? Here's a look at 5 major effects the Straightedge Superstar has already had in his brief run with AEW.

#5 CM Punk has made AEW must-see viewing

AEWs YouTube - 50K subs ⬆️ CM Punk #AEW debut video viewsof Twitter - 5Mof YouTube - 2.7MCM Punk is all eliteTweet likes - 129KInstagram likes - 526KAEWs Twitter - 12K followers ⬆️AEWs YouTube - 50K subs ⬆️ CM Punk #AEW debut video views of Twitter - 5Mof YouTube - 2.7MCM Punk is all eliteTweet likes - 129K Instagram likes - 526KAEWs Twitter - 12K followers ⬆️AEWs YouTube - 50K subs ⬆️ https://t.co/4OAAR1ZBKR

It's simple really. CM Punk = ratings. The Chicago native's segments on AEW Dynamite and Rampage regularly feature amongst the highest-viewed videos on the company's official YouTube channel. Social media impressions have gone through the roof and Punk's debut trended on Twitter, drawing over a million viewers during his first appearance. In a statement put out by AEW owner Tony Khan shortly after, he stated:

“The debut of CM Punk to open ‘AEW:Rampage’ on Friday made professional wrestling history; it was an emotional moment that created a memory of a lifetime,” ... I’m also grateful to TNT, who gave us amazing support promoting ‘AEW Rampage: The First Dance,’ and wrestling fans responded with unprecedented massive viewership on Friday night, as well as new all-time highs for live fan attendance and merchandise sales."

Punk has reminded viewers why he is still one of the best promo men in the wrestling industry, engaging in unforgettable verbal jousts with MJF and Eddie Kingston. While the ring rust is apparent, the Voice of the Voiceless still delivered excellent performances in his PPV matches. AEW's All Out, where CM Punk made his in-ring return against Darby Allin, was the most successful non-WWE show in terms of revenue since 1999 as well. It certainly is no coincidence.

