CM Punk returns as a heel, WWE Hall of Famer debuts - 3 Last-minute predictions for AEW Double or Nothing this year

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is only hours away, and the match card has been set for a number of days. We know about the Four Pillars World Championship match between MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy set to take place for a number of weeks, while Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned Match was only confirmed on this past week's Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan has a tendency to offer surprises during big pay-per-view events, and this Sunday could be no different. Here are 3 last-minute predictions for what the promotion could realistically do at Double or Nothing.

#3. RVD debuts to help Adam Cole in Unsanctioned Match

ECW legend Sabu made a surprising debut on Dynamite in Las Vegas this past Wednesday. He appeared to support Adam Cole during his contract signing with Chris Jericho and is expected to be in his corner at Double or Nothing as well.

According to Tony Khan, he commented Sabu's appearance is most likely a one-off. However, the 58-year-old's presence might not be enough to fend off the Jericho Appreciation Society.

While Roderick Strong should be on hand as well to support his former Undisputed Era partner, that might not be enough. Perhaps Cole will need more extreme backup. That could come in the form of none other than ECW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Damn.

RVD has not appeared in All Elite Wrestling thus far, but it makes sense that he would debut at Double or Nothing, given the extreme stipulation during the match. RVD and Y2J have battled numerous times throughout their careers in ECW and WWE. It would make for an awesome moment.

#2. Goldberg confronts Wardlow after the TNT Championship match

Goldberg vs. Wardlow is a dream match for many AEW fans, and this could be possible with Da Man's recent WWE contract expiration. Now that Goldberg is a free agent, he could potentially debut in AEW next, and there have been reports that he has been in contact with Tony Khan, fueling speculation that he may join the promotion.

Goldberg's latest sighting at WrestleCon has further poured fuel on the speculation as Matt Hardy shared a photo with the WCW legend and none other than Wardlow himself. If the War Dog can retain his title against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing, perhaps the former Universal Champion could appear post-match to confront the powerhouse and set in motion a blockbuster match for All In at Wembley Stadium.

#1. CM Punk returns as a heel to confront MJF after AEW World Championship match

The well-documented issues between CM Punk and AEW could finally come to a resolution with the announcement that the company's newest program, Collision, is set to take place in Chicago, Punk's home city.

CM Punk has not appeared since All Out in September last year as he nurses an injury and underwent a suspension following the well-publicized backstage brawl. With his return seemingly imminent, it would make sense to have the Straightedge Superstar confront The Elite and kickstart a feud based on their real-life drama.

However, their issues might be too deep for them to set their differences aside. If those plans don't pan out, CM Punk could pivot and reignite his awesome rivalry with MJF instead. Since losing to Punk at Revolution 2022, The Salt of the Earth has recovered from that setback to win the AEW World Championship and will be defending his title in the main event of Double or Nothing.

If he survives the Four Pillars challenge, this could pave the way for Punk to appear at the end of the show to confront the champion. An interesting twist would be for the Chicago native to return as a heel.

Given the mixed reaction he's been receiving online since all the drama unfolded, this could be a perfect way to make bring him back into the fold. Imagine a Two-Men Power Trip between former rivals Punk and MJF. That could be an earth-shaking moment.

