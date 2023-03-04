WWE has its eyes set on signing the hottest free agent in wrestling today. Jay White solidified his place as one of the top workers in the industry during his time in Japan and would undoubtedly be a major asset in Triple H's regime.

The ever-charismatic former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is not only a stud in the ring, but he also commands a microphone with prowess. Should he join WWE, Jay White deserves a major push that matches his star power.

Here are five ways Jay White could debut in WWE.

#5. He costs John Cena his match at WrestleMania

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling John Cena is set to return to Monday Night Raw in Boston on March 6th John Cena is set to return to Monday Night Raw in Boston on March 6th 👋 https://t.co/xbsDHxdioE

A big-time player like Jay White deserves a big-time opponent. There are few names bigger in professional wrestling than John Cena.

With Cena likely to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania, interference from a debuting Jay White would make a big impact.

This means Theory can retain the title and continue his ascent up the WWE ladder while immediately sending White into a high-profile feud. A win-win scenario for everyone involved.

#4. Jay White brings meaning back to the RAW after Mania

The RAW after WrestleMania has a storied history of being one of the best shows of the year. Whether it be new acquisitions making their WWE debuts, NXT call-ups, or major announcements, the Monday after Mania has provided some stellar moments.

This tradition seems to have died down in recent years, much to the disappointment of fans who tune in to see the action. However, bringing in The Catalyst on this year's edition of the show could restore some meaning to the occasion.

It could also be used to set up a high-profile feud against some major stars and help White establish his footing on the red brand.

#3. Two Bullet Club leaders come face-to-face

Former WWE champion AJ Styles

The world of wrestling forever changed when The Bullet Club took over Japan. The group has had many top stars as its leader throughout its history. Talents like Kenny Omega and Prince Devitt (aka Finn Balor) immediately spring to mind.

Two other decorated leaders of the faction who could clash in WWE are none other than Jay White and AJ Styles. Should the two men find themselves both working under the WWE banner, a confrontation is all but necessary.

Plus, who wouldn't want to see The Catalyst versus The Phenomenal One?

#2. Switchblade joins The Judgment Day

austin theory era 🫰 @TheoryEra Finn says after Mania the Judgment Day may be expanding…



BRING US JAY WHITE Finn says after Mania the Judgment Day may be expanding…BRING US JAY WHITE https://t.co/CJxMab4S65

The Judgment Day has taken over RAW in recent months. The stable has found its niche on the brand and regularly provides must-see television. However, the act is slowly starting to run the risk of becoming dry.

That's where Jay White comes in. As mentioned before, both White and Balor are former leaders of Bullet Club, giving them a built-in reason to be allies. As a member of the faction, Switchblade can have stellar matches alongside Balor and Damian Priest, two of the best workers in the company.

With the momentum Judgment Day currently has, Jay White could be the key to elevating the faction to the next level.

#1. He confronts WWE's Tribal Chief

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

The biggest star in all of wrestling is arguably Roman Reigns. Hence, there is no bigger star for Jay White to confront upon his debut in the company. If Triple H really wants to present the New Zealander as a major player in the promotion, he will have to square him off against the biggest names on the biggest stages.

Were The Catalyst to confront The Tribal Chief after the WrestleMania main event, it would instantly make the fans perceive Jay White as a title contender.

The feud could also mark the first big storyline for Reigns if he were to lose the world title to Cody Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes