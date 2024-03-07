Could Triple H bring back top AEW star in time for WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

AEW inaugurated a new season of Dynamite following the historic pay-per-view, Revolution 2024. Despite things looking up for the Tony Khan-led promotion, there is a chance that WWE executive Triple H will deal a major blow to the CEO of All Elite Wrestling by bringing back a top star from the company in time for WrestleMania 40.

It has been reported recently that Matt Hardy's AEW contract is set to expire shortly. The 49-year-old star joined the company in March 2020 and has worked alongside several top names on the roster.

Hardy has not been featured often on TV recently and has even voiced his thoughts on the subject. If The Sensei of Mattitude decides against re-signing with Tony Khan, a scenario where Matt Hardy makes a shocking comeback in WWE continues to be a possibility.

The Team Xtreme member had previously returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 33 for a three-year run, during which he won the Smackdown Tag Team Championship with Jeff Hardy.

While The Charismatic Enigma is unlikely to join his brother in WWE, Matt Hardy could go on one final singles run under Triple H's creative regime. He has experience working as a solo competitor in the promotion, having held the United States and the ECW Championships.

The North Carolina native could also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his work and contributions to tag team wrestling.

It remains to be seen whether The Game will try to bring Hardy back to the land of sports entertainment ahead of WrestleMania 40 or Tony Khan will retain his services and hold on to The Hardys in AEW.

Matt Hardy provided an update on Jeff Hardy's recent injury on AEW Rampage

Jeff Hardy sustained an injury in his No DQ match against Sammy Guevara on the February 16, 2024 episode of Rampage. AEW has reportedly suspended the Spanish God for his role in the accident.

Matt Hardy recently provided an update on his brother's health. Speaking on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion shared his insights on Jeff's undergoing treatment for a broken nose.

"Obviously, Jeff’s nose, as I said, it was broken, had a couple little breaks in it. He’s getting some tests done on his sinuses to see how his sinuses are doing. It’s not a fast project. These things move slow, but we’re just trying to make sure his health is first and foremost and putting that above everything else. So that’s the main thing kind of to update on the status of him," Matt said.

Matt Hardy has not been seen in action since teaming with Jeff Hardy and Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade on the first Rampage of 2024.

