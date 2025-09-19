Current AEW star to make an appearance on WWE TV after leaving the company in 2023? Exploring the chances! 

WWE veteran John Cena is in the final year of his glorious career. He has had rivalries with several massive names, but his feud with AEW star Adam Copeland is special. Even though it's been ages since the Ruthless Aggression era ended, their storyline is remembered with fondness.

It would have been amazing if they locked horns one last time. However, that is impossible because the former Edge joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023. Nonetheless, The Rated R Superstar could still pay his tributes to the 17-time world champion on World Wrestling Entertainment TV.

In June 2022, John Cena celebrated 20 years of his professional wrestling career. Several top names paid tribute to the legend on Raw. Interestingly, AEW stars Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight (fka Big Show), and Chris Jericho also sent videos congratulating Cena on his achievement. Adam Copeland could do something similar.

In a future episode of either Raw or SmackDown, the former Edge could make a one-off appearance on the Stamford-based company via video. This could be an amazing moment as Copeland's tribute to Cena would mean the world to him. Furthermore, fans in attendance would give a thunderous reaction to this segment.

John Cena names who his fellow WWE wrestlers would be in the DC Universe

John Cena stars as Peacemaker in the HBO Max series of the same name. This is a character from DC Comics, and his work has been received well by fans as well as critics.

In a recent appearance at Fan Expo Chicago, the legend revealed who his fellow WWE wrestlers would be in the DC Universe.

"Seth Rollins would be Joker. Punk would be Batman.....AJ Styles would be Superman. I think he has superpowers," he said. [H/T: The Pop Verse]

John Cena has entertained the WWE universe for more than two decades. When he retires from in-ring competition, his absence will be felt for a long time.

