"We're not just coming back and running the greatest hits" - Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) opens about reuniting with WWE legend

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has weighed in on reuniting with a WWE legend ahead of a blockbuster tag team match at AEW All Out 2025.
It was a joyous event for the AEW universe last month when Adam Copeland finally reunited with WWE legend Christian Cage to reform their legendary tag team for the first time in over a decade. At Forbidden Door 2025, the duo kicked off their renewed partnership perfectly by defeating Kip Sabian and Luchasaurus at the event. Now, their next challenge is a highly anticipated tag match against FTR at All Out two days from now.
Ahead of the bout, the former WWE Champion, while speaking on The Score, opened up about teaming once again with Christian and emphasized that this version of the tag team is fresh and not just a nostalgia act.
"We’re not just coming back and running the greatest hits. We’re doing two different characters now and maintaining that going into this thing, which makes for this unlikely Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets—‘Can they get along?’ That’s a really fun dynamic. Eventually, if you come back and do the greatest hits, that might get old fairly quickly. This is a new version of our team and it’s a version that never existed before,” said Cope [H/T: PWMania]
Cope references Rock and Stone Cold's rivalry in WWE while discussing major All Out bout
Adam Copeland has been doing media work all around Canada ahead of AEW All Out 2025. One of these interviews was with the Toronto Sun, where the Rated-R Superstar was asked which match on the All Out pay-per-view he was looking forward to the most.
In response, Cope mentioned the AEW World Title match between Hangman Page and TNT champion Kyle Fletcher. Cope said he sees the two stars having multiple matches and that a Stone Cold vs. Rock-type feud is developing between them.
“I love both guys. I love both their work, especially with what they’re doing right now...I feel like that one is the first of many between those guys. I could see that being a Rock–Austin type thing, where those guys continue to keep running up against each other," said Copeland [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]
Meanwhile, Cope will be in action at All Out 2025, teaming with Christian Cage to take on FTR.
