Daniel Bryan will return to WWE, but for one reason only!

Former WWE star Daniel Bryan is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He is one of Tony Khan's most trusted names, and it appears that he has no intention of leaving. His last televised match in the company took place at WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley. Even though it is not known if and when The American Dragon will return to in-ring competition, his presence is felt every week. The former WWE Champion is fiercely loyal towards the Jacksonville-based company, and it is unlikely that he will work for Triple H again. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, there is still only one way the AEW star might return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Bryan Danielson will only return to WWE if he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame The WWE Hall of Fame is a prestigious fraternity. Only a select few get inducted into it. Interestingly, Danielson is one of the strongest candidates to be a part of it. The American Dragon is a modern-day legend and is often considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. If Triple H decides to induct him into the Hall of Fame, the 44-year-old might return for just one night. Tony Khan also has to agree to this because he oversees everything in All Elite Wrestling. It is unlikely that the AEW president will allow the leader of the Yes! movement to make an appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, professional wrestling is an unpredictable business, and stranger things have happened in it. Daniel Bryan called World Wrestling Entertainment a &quot;parody of wrestling&quot; A few months back, The American Dragon made an appearance on Starrcast Texas. He took a huge shot at his former employers, calling them a &quot;parody of wrestling&quot;. &quot;WWE seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times.&quot; he said.Even though Danielson won multiple titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, he seemingly does not respect them. Hopefully, his opinion about the Stamford-based company will change someday. Who should induct Bryan Danielson into the Hall of Fame? Bryan Danielson spent several years in World Wrestling Entertainment. He's a former four-time WWE Champion and battled massive stars such as Randy Orton, Randy Orton, John Cena, and more. If he ever gets inducted into the Hall of Fame, it will make sense for one of his former on-screen rivals to honor him. He should be inducted by either The Miz, Cena, or Triple H. The American Dragon's storyline with The Authority is historic, and it will be an amazing moment if both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon induct him.