Dolph Ziggler to make AEW debut and reunite with his former WWE on-screen girlfriend after 8 years? Analyzing the possibility

It's been a whirlwind the last few hours as WWE has released as many as nine Superstars as part of their latest round of roster cuts. Chief among them was Dolph Ziggler, who hadn't been seen in a wrestling capacity since the May 29th episode of RAW this year.

The Showoff may not have reached his full potential in the eyes of many fans, but he became the mainstay of WWE for nearly two decades. The 43-year-old star built an impressive championship resume, having held the World Heavyweight title twice, the Intercontinental title six times, the United States title two times, the NXT title once, and the World Tag Team title on four occasions.

Dolph Ziggler is also a former Money in the Bank winner, a briefcase that helped him reach stardom after he cashed in on then-champion Alberto Del Rio in 2013. With his WWE run finally in the history books, fans are pondering what's next for The Showstopper. It's natural to think that AEW would be an ideal landing spot for him since his brother, Ryan Nemeth, has recently teased his arrival on social media.

If Dolph Ziggler does sign with All Elite Wrestling, he could give fans a slice of nostalgia by renewing his chemistry with CJ Perry. For those unaware, the formerly Lana and The Showoff became an on-screen couple and were pitted into a feud against Miro and Summer Rae in 2015.

The romantic storyline quickly gained steam and became a must-watch soap-opera-esque storyline. However, Vince McMahon decided to scrap the feud after TMZ leaked the news that Miro and Lana had gotten engaged. Almost eight years later, AEW has the opportunity to recreate the infamous angle. With Miro claiming to have "forsaken" his wife, the company can insert Dolph Ziggler into the saga.

The Showoffs' 90-day non-compete clause could mean AEW may have to wait until Ziggler becomes contractually free to sign with Tony Khan. In the meantime, the company can bring in Summer Rae to spice up the feud and give its storyline a proper payoff.

Ryan Nemeth drops hint at Dolph Ziggler's AEW move

A few days ago, Ryan Nemeth took to his Twitter handle to tease the blockbuster arrival of Dolph Ziggler in AEW.

He shared an edited image of himself and Ziggler, where the Nemeth brothers can be seen holding the AEW World Tag Team title, the TNT title, and the AEW World title. In the caption, Ryan used an hourglass emoji to fuel the speculation of his brother's signing.

Last year, Nic Nemeth also expressed his desire to team up with Ryan Nemeth. The year 2024 is shaping up to be the most tumultuous period, with free agents like Ziggler could deal a blow to WWE by signing with AEW.

