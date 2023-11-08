Drew McIntyre is All Elite? 3 Current WWE Superstars who could leave for AEW in 2024

Drew McIntyre is reportedly at the end of his contract with WWE, opening new avenues for him, including AEW. All Elite Wrestling's President Tony Khan has earlier added the likes of Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, and now Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, to his roster. There are chances that McIntyre could be approached sooner or later.

Like Drew, there are some other WWE Superstars who are up for a contract renewal. There is a chance the audience might see some superstars move to AEW in 2024. Below is a list of the superstars who could join AEW:

#3. Drew McIntyre could join AEW

Drew McIntyre has an incredible amount of experience and has performed on WWE's SmackDown, RAW, and NXT brands. He has performed in the Indies as well as TNA Wrestling in a career that began in 2007.

In WWE, he had an intense feud with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in 2020 and at WrestleMania 36. However, he does not have many matches that quickly come to mind while discussing his career, and his contract with the Stamford-based company is ending in 2024.

Drew McIntyre will work well in a roster that is filled with talented individuals looking to either become a massive superstar or feud with the big names in the wrestling industry.

#2. Sheamus might think about signing up with the Jacksonville-based promotion

Sheamus was the final opponent of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, on SmackDown, and he is another WWE Superstar who could leave for AEW with his contract ending in 2024. Sheamus has, time and again, proved himself to be a solid worker and an immaculate athlete in the ring.

And when the time has come, he has also proven his mic skills. Even so, The Celtic Warrior has not had many memorable matches or feuds in the Stamford-based company. What is sorely missing in Sheamus' arsenal is that one feud or match that creates the base of his legacy. Sheamus would be an incredible choice as a foil for Adam Copeland in AEW storylines.

#3. AJ Styles might decide to add Tony Khan's promotion to his legacy

AJ Styles is an iconic wrestler who has nothing left to prove. He has experience competing in the big leagues as well as the Indies. Time and again, he has shown his ability to up the creativity in a match, like the Boneyard Match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. Styles has created a legacy of his own, and what will do absolute justice to it at this point in time is a feud or an angle that will refresh not just his character but the roster he will sign up with. Styles might want to join a promotion that will value and respect his standing in the industry.

Tony Khan has a knack for doing just that, proven by the current Adam Copeland run in AEW. Styles' contract with the Stamford-based company is apparently ending at the end of 2024 after seven years in the company. The Phenomenal One has also talked about who he would pick as his final opponent in WWE as well.

Which of these wrestlers could possibly join AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

