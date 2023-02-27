Dustin Rhodes reunites with Cody Rhodes; Retirement match? — 5 AEW stars who could leave for WWE in 2023

Since the wrestling war between WWE and AEW began, both sides have battled it out to acquire the signatures of some of the top talent in the world. With two major promotions in the US, wrestlers have more options for where they want to work and can find a deal that works out best for them.

Much has been made about wrestlers leaving WWE to join AEW, whereas moves in the opposite direction are far rarer, with Cody Rhodes being the only really big name to make the jump. However, with contracts coming to an end relatively soon, more stars could pop up in the world's largest promotion sooner than expected.

Here are five AEW stars who could leave for WWE in 2023.

#5. Dustin reunites with Cody in WWE

Dustin (left) and Cody Rhodes (right)

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has rightfully been presented as the star he is. As such, he will headline this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Given the position he was in towards the end of his initial run in WWE, no one could have imagined that the former Stardust would be in this position.

Cody's next goal is to 'finish the story', and it would be impossible for him to do that without his older brother by his side. Dustin has been such an integral part of Cody's redemption story. Both men's careers would feel somewhat incomplete were their paths never to cross again on wrestling television.

With Dustin's contract coming to an end in July, fans could potentially see the Rhodes brothers together on WWE programming in just a few months.

#4. One last WWE run for Christian Cage

Christian Cage's miraculous return to the wrestling ring has been filled with some stellar moments and some not-so-great moments. Regardless, Captain Charisma undoubtedly made his mark in AEW.

However, Christian's run in the promotion could be coming to an abrupt end. Although his contract is suspected to expire in March 2024, there has been growing speculation that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could be angling for a move back to the wrestling giant this year, if not seeking retirement.

The fiery feud between Christian and his former protege Jungle Boy Jack Perry could culminate in a retirement match, in which the veteran is written off of AEW programming. In fairness, Christian has pretty much done all there is for him to do in the promotion, and a reunion with his friend Edge would be a warm sight for fans across the world.

#3 and #2. FTR come back better than ever

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) have proven that they are one of the best tag teams in the world. The world-class duo held the AAA, NJPW, and Impact World Tag Team Championships simultaneously, as well as having had a stint with the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

However, "7-star" FTR seems to have fallen out of favor with Tony Khan, as they have not been featured on AEW as frequently. On top of that, Dax and Cash have teased a potential move back to WWE knowing that Triple H will be in charge of their creative direction.

With their contracts set to conclude in April, the former Revival could return to the company they left all those years ago.

#1. Kenny Omega is the second EVP out the door

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra



There is no clarification about when his contract ends, but it to be believed that he is not as close to ending as he seemed. Per Fightful: There is a belief within WWE that the option to sign Kenny Omega when his contract with AEW expires is real and true.There is no clarification about when his contract ends, but it to be believed that he is not as close to ending as he seemed. #WWE Per Fightful: There is a belief within WWE that the option to sign Kenny Omega when his contract with AEW expires is real and true. There is no clarification about when his contract ends, but it to be believed that he is not as close to ending as he seemed. #WWE https://t.co/dxtBO1yKAy

As a founding member of All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega is one of the first names that comes to mind when thinking about the promotion. Already one of the best wrestlers in the world before the company's existence, The Cleaner has used his time in the promotion to solidify his legacy and answer the doubters' questions.

Nonetheless, The Belt Collector could be out the door soon. With his contract initially set to expire at the beginning of 2023, Tony Khan has reportedly triggered a clause that extends Omega's obligations possibly until the end of the year because of the time the former AEW World Champion spent out with injury.

Regardless, Omega could follow his good friend Cody out the door and look for greener pastures in 2023.

Poll : What should be Kenny Omega's next step? Go to WWE Stay with AEW 0 votes