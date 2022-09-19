Suspended star surprisingly returns; former WWE Superstar wins title - 5 things AEW should do at Dynamite: Grand Slam special

AEW only does 4 pay-per-view shows every year. As Tony Khan believes that fewer pay-per-views make them feel special when they happen. It creates a problem that not all storylines can be placed on the card.

To solve this, the company does special edition shows for their weekly show Dynamite. One of them is the Grand Slam. It is an annual event held in the month of September.

The 2022 edition of the special event will be held on September 21 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is the same location as last year. It will be a two-part event. The Dynamite edition will be live, while the Rampage section will be taped and will air on Friday. So far, there have been a total of 15 matches announced for the show.

Tony Khan always tries to load his shows with twists, turns and surprises. Fans would not expect anything different from this show as well. There are many swerves and surprises that AEW should pull off at this show. Here, we will talk about 5 things that they should do at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

#5. Bryan Danielson should become the AEW World Champion

VIOLENCE🩸 @withjustasnap I think I 100% want Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Championship. Like, obviously I would love to see Mox win because that dude is the MVP of wrestling. But I also want him to take his well deserved vacation & this feels like a unique opportunity to get that title on Bryan! I think I 100% want Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Championship. Like, obviously I would love to see Mox win because that dude is the MVP of wrestling. But I also want him to take his well deserved vacation & this feels like a unique opportunity to get that title on Bryan!

One of the main attractions of the show this year is the AEW World Championship tournament final. The match will be between the two members of the Blackpool Combat Club. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will go one-on-one to claim the top prize. They have both survived the tournament and are the two final competitors.

Bryan Danielson is looking to capture his first title in the company. Jon Moxley, on the other hand, is eyeing a chance to get a hold of the title for the third time. However, Bryan Danielson winning the title could benefit the promotion more as he would bring mainstream attention. He also holds arguably more starpower and experience between the two.

#4. Jamie Hayter should cost Britt Baker

Jamie Hayter debuted in AEW in 2019

Hayter has been associated with Britt Baker ever since she signed with AEW in 2021. They have been together, playing the numbers game against Baker's opponents. She has been helping Baker get her way by taking a hit for her this whole time. She has earned multiple shots at the Women's and TBS titles but has failed till now.

Dynamite: Grand Slam should be the breaking point for her and she should finally turn on Britt Baker at the event. She should cost her the Women's Championship. This will mark the beginning of a rivalry between the two. This feud would be a great way to keep Britt Baker away from the title picture.

#3. The Acclaimed should dethrone Swerve in Our Glory

Τγιεя タイラー・ムテンブ @AfroLariatoSZN The Acclaimed were one of the most hated acts in AEW during the pandemic and ppl wanted them to stay off TV.



Fast forward 2 years and they've just overtaken FTR as the most over act in the entire company.



Insanity. The Acclaimed were one of the most hated acts in AEW during the pandemic and ppl wanted them to stay off TV.Fast forward 2 years and they've just overtaken FTR as the most over act in the entire company.Insanity.

The Acclaimed has arguably been one of the hottest acts in AEW programming lately. They are one of the most popular tag teams in the promotion. The team consisting of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster is very much liked by the fans. Meanwhile, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Bowens and Caster losing two back-to-back matches wouldn't make sense as it would affect their credibility. It is the right time to crown them as AEW Tag Team Champions as they are red hot right now.

Tony Khan should finally pull the trigger at the Grand Slam. This will also bring changes to the tag team division and open new doors.

#2. Chris Jericho should win the ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho is the leader of Jericho Appreciation Society

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars to ever come out of wrestling. He was also one of the first wrestlers to be signed by AEW. Jericho has been working for the company ever since it came into existence in 2019 and was the promotion's first World Champion. He will face Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at the Grand Slam.

Claudio Castagnoli made his AEW debut in June 2022 at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He also returned to Ring Of Honor and became the ROH World Champion. Even though his title reign has been great so far.

It would be a better decision to have Chris Jericho win the title, as the Wizard won world titles from all major promotions in the wrestling business except ROH, and his starpower will bring more prestige to the title and will make it relevant.

#1. Kenny Omega should return

Kenny Omega is a former World Champion

Everyone is aware of the infamous backstage drama following the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month. CM Punk went off at the media scrum where he took shots at Hangman Page and the Elite.

When Punk went backstage, the Elite reached him. They all ended up getting into a brawl. Everyone involved in the brawl was suspended.

It was later reported that Kenny Omega went there to save Larry, Punk's dog. If this is true, then there's a possibility that AEW could lift Omega's suspension. If that happens, he should return to Dynamite: Grand Slam to a huge welcome from the crowd.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far