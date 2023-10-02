Edge aka Adam Copeland to form a faction with veteran tag-team? What his AEW run may have in store

Edge recently made his AEW debut as Adam Copeland. He saved Sting and Darby Allin from the likes of Christian Cage. Since The Rated R Superstar is at odds with his close friend, it's possible that he could ask for the aid of other former WWE stars.

As many wrestling fans know, Edge initially retired from wrestling in 2011 due to a neck injury. However, he made his miraculous return in 2019 and continues to wrestle today. Adam Copeland ensured he was ready for an in-ring return by receiving the help of his wife and fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, best known as tag team duo FTR. Now that they're all in the same company, fans could see more of them.

Adam Copeland debuted at AEW WrestleDream by saving Sting and Darby Allin. While he could align himself with them, he could also continue his run in the company by having FTR by his side to help him get used to the new environment.

Expand Tweet

FTR was formerly known as The Revival in WWE. Cash Wheeler was known as Dash Wilder and Dax Harwood as Scott Dawson. They teamed together even before joining WWE in 2012. Cash began wrestling in 2005, while Dax began in 2004.

How did Edge pay tribute to FTR while in WWE?

Edge and Beth Phoenix performing FTR's finisher

It's safe to say that FTR helped a lot with The Rated R Superstar's in-ring return, and the Hall of Famer paid a subtle tribute to the duo during a WWE Premium Live Event.

At Elimination Chamber 2023, Edge teamed with Beth Phoenix against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The husband-and-wife duo performed the team's Big Rig finisher during the match.

On a previous FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood expressed his delight at the Hall of Famers doing the move. He also revealed that he had no idea they would perform the finisher and only suggested it as a joke.

"Those two are Hall of Fame talent, and I'm just lucky that they respect me and Cash enough that they wanted to pay homage to us using that move (...) I jokingly said, 'You guys should pull out the Shatter Machine,' and Adam said, 'You know, we kind of had an idea to maybe use it.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Did Edge mention Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on WWE TV?

The Rated R Superstar showcased his close relationship with FTR by mentioning them on WWE programming. During his previous feud with Seth Rollins, the latter invaded his home. The Hall of Famer then called his wife and said "Daniel and David" were on their way, the real names of Cash and Dax respectively.

It remains to be seen what else will happen in Adam Copeland's AEW run.

Would you like to see Adam Copeland join forces with FTR? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.