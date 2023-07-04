Edge once forced former WWE Diva Lita to flirt with AEW star

There have been countless on-screen pairings in pro-wrestling history but no one got the world talking like Edge and Lita did. While the duo certainly raised the heat and bar, the two WWE Hall of Famers' ''evil plots'' always conjured up interesting segments.

Let's walk down the memory lane, where the Rated-R Superstar had devious plans to lure now AEW star Paul Wight into helping him out.

Edge defeated John Cena to clinch the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2005. The following night saw the infamous ''celebration'' that dropped millions of jaws around the world. Hot off the heels after retaining his title against Ric Flair, The Ultimate Opportunist had his sights set on demolishing John Cena in a tag team match on the January 23rd 2006 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The former Brood member talked Lita into flirting with Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), luring him to be his tag team partner for the night:

"I can have anybody as my tag team partner on this roster, but this guy (Paul Wight), I know he's capable. He could help me get the job done, but he might need a little persuasion... Look at you, oh my God, you're so smoking hot! Look at those lips and those eyes, it's all about those eyes. I mean, I know what you can do... so why don't you go do those things that you do," said Edge to Lita.

The Hall of Famer Edge further went on to notoriously convince a hesitant Lita by saying this:

"Listen, you just go do what you have to do, and we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. I mean, there's nothing a little soap and water can't clean up... Go get'em Tiger," he added.

The former Women's Champion agreed to weave her magic on The Giant.

How did Paul Wight respond to Edge and Lita's plans?

AEW star Paul Wight is one of the most well-known performers in the history of the sport. With a total of 17 title runs in WWE, the 30-year veteran left an ever-lasting impression like few ever have.

After spending 22 years in the global juggernaut, the 51-year old became All Elite in March 2021 and even competed in a few matches.

Listening to Edge and Lita's proposed idea, the former Big Show flat-out refused to be of any help with a stern warning:

"Me being your tag team partner tonight against John Cena? Hell, no! You're so lucky I just don't beat your ass right now. Reason I'm not, it's because I want to win the Royal Rumble, and then I want to go to WrestleMania, and I want to fight for the WWE Championship, like a man. If you're lucky, and you make it past John Cena, I'll face you at WrestleMania," said Wight.

The 12-time World Champion went on to lose his WWE Championship a week later to John Cena at Royal Rumble 2006.

