Edge to leave WWE after contract expiry and retire against current top AEW star?

Speculations about Edge leaving WWE after contract expiry have been running rampant in recent times. Given his storied association with AEW star Christian Cage, fans believe that The Rated-R Superstar could retire against his best friend in the near future.

Returning after his first retirement during the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has earned numerous plaudits with his exceptional performances, much to the delight of fans. The WWE Hall of Famer's last appearance was in a triple-threat match against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles last month. Meanwhile, Christian has enthralled the AEW audience with his remarkable promos and heelish antics.

The 49-year-old reportedly inked a three-year lucrative deal with WWE in 2020, agreeing to sporadic appearances and few matches per year. While the exact details are latent, the general consensus is that the transition to Tony Khan's camp could be in order for the veteran once his WWE contract runs out.

Christian and The Rated-R Superstar were recently spotted at a hockey game with Brodie Lee Jr., further sparking speculation about a potential reunion.

It's noteworthy that AEW allegedly did reach out to Edge before him re-joining WWE in 2020. Reports suggested that the lucrative offer from Tony Khan would have enabled the former champion to work a handful of matches while also being a producer backstage. However, the Hall of Famer decided to go with the company that put him on the map.

Once Edge's WWE contract expires, he could jump ship to AEW and retire against Captain Charisma. The two are more than capable of producing an intriguing storyline for All Elite Wrestling fans before they eventually hang up their boots.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- WrestleVotes

(via WWE would be “very surprised” if Edge finishes his current deal and then goes to AEW- WrestleVotes(via @GiveMeSport WWE would be “very surprised” if Edge finishes his current deal and then goes to AEW - WrestleVotes(via @GiveMeSport) https://t.co/9UkCeVAJ0s

AEW veteran Matt Hardy wants one last match with Edge and Christian

The Hardy Boyz helped revolutionize the landscape of tag team wrestling alongside Edge and Christian. During their WWE/F days, the two team members collided numerous times, including memorable singles and tag team bouts.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Broken One stated that having one last match with the Canadian wrestlers would be a great way to conclude their careers.

"Our rivalry is just so iconic. I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, having one last match with those guys," said Matt Hardy.

(You can read more here)

Sage @TheSageDoctor I'm gonna say it I don't care if its mania I don't care if its at Wembley I don't care if its in wwe I don't care if its in aew. Edge and Christian should end their careers together. I'm gonna say it I don't care if its mania I don't care if its at Wembley I don't care if its in wwe I don't care if its in aew. Edge and Christian should end their careers together. https://t.co/4SIp9G45S2

The possibility of the seven-time World Tag Team Champions sharing the ring again has left wrestling fans excited. Only time will tell whether the possibility turns into reality.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes