Even after leaving, CM Punk is causing trouble for AEW

CM Punk is one of the most controversial names in professional wrestling. He finally made his WWE return in November 2023 and received a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance. Even though he hasn't had a major title reign since coming back, his presence in the main event scene is constant. The Best in the World was signed to AEW from 2021 to 2023. Although this era now seems like a fever dream, his time there was iconic. Losing the former AEW World Champion to WWE has severely impacted the Tony Khan-led promotion. Furthermore, the fallout of the incident is seemingly still causing trouble for Khan. CM Punk's departure made AEW lose the opportunity to acquire AJ Lee's services View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCM Punk is married to former three-time WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee. The latter recently made a stunning return to World Wrestling Entertainment. She and her husband are currently in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Furthermore, Punk and Lee are going to lock horns with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza. If The Second City Saint was still signed to All Elite Wrestling, there is a strong possibility that Khan would have acquired AJ Lee as well. Unfortunately for the Jacksonville-based company, The Black Widow has decided to rejoin WWE. The 38-year-old is a modern-day great and a trailblazer in women's wrestling. Had she signed with All Elite Wrestling, the women's division would have significantly improved. But since Punk is with WWE now, his wife chose to be with his husband. It looks like Punk's departure is gonna cause trouble for the Tony Khan-led company for a long time. Why did CM Punk leave All Elite Wrestling? CM Punk had issues with multiple names in AEW. However, his backstage physical altercation with former TNT Champion Jack Perry at All In 2023 proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The Voice of the Voiceless also has issues with Tony Khan. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Punk said that Khan is a nice guy, but not a good boss, and this is the cause of the company's problems. “He's not a boss. He's a nice guy. And I think ultimately that is a detriment to the company,&quot; said Punk. Punk reportedly left All Elite Wrestling due to backstage politics, misinformation, poor management, and a negative backstage environment. Will Punk ever return to AEW? It is unlikely that CM Punk will ever return to All Elite Wrestling. He left the Jacksonville-based company on a bad note. Furthermore, he looks quite happy working for Triple H. It would be pointless for him to return to a place that caused him immense stress. However, when it comes the the business of professional wrestling, never say never. If Punk does rejoin AEW in the future, fans worldwide would go berserk. After all, he is one of the greatest of all time, and he played a huge role in making the Jacksonville-based company into a global brand.