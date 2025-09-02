Ex-WWE Champion to make AEW return after 6 months as Hangman Page's All Out opponent? Exploring the possibility! 

A former WWE Champion could present themselves to AEW World Champion Hangman Page as his next challenger. The star in question has not been seen in Tony Khan's promotion for about six months, but could make a dramatic return at All Out this September.

Following the record-breaking success of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, the Jacksonville-based promotion has turned its attention to its next major pay-per-view, All Out 2025, scheduled for September 20 this year. The event, which will be held in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, already has a confirmed bout in FTR vs. hometown heroes Christian Cage and Adam Copeland. We can assume that the AEW World Title will also be on the line at the pay-per-view, but as things stand, Hangman Page does not have a challenger. However, Tony Khan could shock the world by revealing another local hero as Page's challenger, and that star would be former WWE Undisputed Champion, Chris Jericho.

Y2J has not appeared on AEW TV since March 2025, and earlier reports claimed that Khan is seeking the right opportunity to reintroduce the Nueve into the fold. Still, amid all the rumors surrounding Jericho's potential switch to WWE, this could be the perfect time for TK to bring his star back. Hangman could walk into All Out without a challenger and lay down a World Title open challenge, which the returning Chris Jericho would answer.

Moreover, Hangman and Jericho had previously fought to become the first-ever World Champion in the promotion; the match took place at All Out 2019, which the former World Heavyweight Champion won.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE won't bring AEW star Chris Jericho back

In a recent episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the veteran weighed in on the swirling rumors surrounding Chris Jericho's return to WWE.

However, Mantell believed that the Stamford-based promotion wouldn't bring him back as a wrestler due to his age and being out of shape.

I don’t think they [WWE] would be [interested in him]. You know, I think he’s a great talent, but he’s a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth. So, when you’re young, you can go and get in shape, and I don’t know how much drawing power he would have." [H/T: TJRWrestling]

As per the reports, Jericho's AEW contract is set to expire later this year. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Nueve.

