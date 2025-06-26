Finn Balor to finally leave WWE and join AEW, Legend to come out of retirement- 3 predictions for All Elite Wrestling in 2026

AEW is currently thriving. 2025 has been a great year for the company so far, and Tony Khan is super involved in bookings and storylines. They are preparing for All In 2025, which is set to take place next month at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

All Elite Wrestling's strong momentum is vital for the growth of the wrestling industry. Hopefully, their 2025 will end on a high note, and this momentum will continue in 2026. Interestingly, there is a possibility that the promotion will deliver several shocking moments next year. If booked properly, Tony Khan could make 2026 his company's best year ever.

Here are 3 predictions for All Elite Wrestling in 2026.

#3. Finn Balor

WWE star Finn Balor deserves better. The Judgment Day member joined the Stamford-based company in 2014. His arrival ushered in a new NXT era, and he soon became the brand's heart and soul. Balor was over with fans worldwide, and this earned him a promotion to the main roster.

The Prince's main roster run started with a bang. He won the WWE Universal Championship once and held the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice. Unfortunately, WWE has been using him as an enhancement talent for the past few years. It is unlikely that he will become world champion in the Stamford-based company again. But in AEW, he will be treated with respect. If Tony Khan signs the former Bullet Club member next year, the internet wrestling community will go berserk.

#2. Willow Nightingale will become AEW Women's World Champion

All Elite Wrestling has one of the best women's divisions in the world. The women's world title is currently held by Toni Storm, and her reign has been timeless. At All In 2025, she will defend her championship against the CEO Mercedes Mone. It is hard to predict the winner of this bout. However, many fans want Willow Nightingale to challenge for the title soon.

Willow Nightingale is a former AEW TBS Champion. Earlier this year, she penned a new multi-year contract with the company. She has no intention to leave, and fans adore her. Tony Khan will eventually make her a world champion because she screams star power. Hopefully, this will happen next year at All In 2026, which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

#1. Bryan Danielson will return

Bryan Danielson has retired from active in-ring competition. Although he is still quite involved in AEW's day-to-day operations, he has not wrestled a regular match since he lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. The American Dragon is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time, and fans feel his absence at every All Elite Wrestling show.

Hopefully, the former WWE star will come out of retirement in 2026 and have a final run with the world title. After all, he is a legend has certainly has a lot left in the tank. Additionally, he has unfinished business with the Death Riders, so his return is inevitable.

