Finn Balor to leave WWE immediately after WrestleMania 40 and join top faction in AEW? Looking at the possibility

The latest report on Finn Balor has cast a cloud of uncertainty over his WWE future.

The Irishman has been a regular on Monday Night RAW as part of the Judgment Day faction. He's also one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest in their second reign.

As of this writing, the tandem doesn't have a match at the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Amid its dominating run, a recent report on Finn Balor's contract status has come to the fore.

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., the 42-year-old star's current deal will expire after WrestleMania 40. The word has it that he hasn't been "approached" about a contract renewal yet.

Finn Balor has spent nearly a decade in WWE, winning almost every championship in the Stamford-based promotion. The report of his contract expiry has quickly sparked speculation of a move to All Elite Wrestling.

Of course, Balor can re-sign with the global juggernaut, as he still has over three months left in his contract. However, with the window closing on his career, the Judgment Day member can maximize the opportunity and explore free agency.

He could even jump ship to AEW and join forces with Jay White of The Bullet Club Gold. Both have been linked with The Bullet Club faction during their heyday in NJPW.

For those unaware, Finn Balor was the founder of the group before leaving for WWE. Years later, Jay White took over the reins of The Bullet Club and recently left to form his version of the faction, featuring Juice Robinson, Austin, and Colten Gunn in AEW.

Balor could bring much-needed star power to the stable and get involved in a rivalry with White over the leadership. There are endless possibilities if the current WWE star decides to jump ship to AEW.

Finn Balor is a big fan of Chris Jericho

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast in 2022, Finn Balor called Chris Jericho a legend in this business:

"Chris Jericho is not only an AEW legend, not only a WWE legend, or a Japanese wrestling legend, he's a legend of this business. He's an incredible performer. He's been able to adapt and change his character to suit multiple generations and I feel like he is a treasure of this industry."

Jericho and Balor have crossed paths multiple times but never had a full-length program. However, the dream rivalry could materialize if the Irishman signs with All Elite Wrestling this year.

