Former RAW Tag Team Champions return; Big heel turn — 5 Surprises that could happen AEW Dynamite and Rampage this week

This week marks the go-home shows before AEW Revolution 2023. With the pay-per-view card all but filled up, Tony Khan is going to need to pull out some of his best tricks to keep fans engaged heading into the event.

The build for Revolution has faced criticism for not living up to AEW's promised standards of long-term storytelling. However, there have been some bright spots, and this week's Dynamite and Rampage could add some much-needed excitement to this weekend's event.

Here are five surprises that could happen on AEW programming this week.

#5. Eddie Kingston is the Face of the Revolution

Eddie Kingston

For the first time, the Face of the Revolution ladder match will take place on Dynamite instead of the Revolution pay-per-view. There are some solid talents in this year's edition of the bout. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, AR Fox, and a debuting Komander will all feature in the contest.

For many, the "Japanese Sensation" Kinosuke Takeshita will be their favorite to win the TNT Championship match up for grabs. However, nobody needs this win more than Eddie Kingston. As of late, he has been broiled up in a complicated relationship with his frenemy Ortiz, who will also feature in the match.

At one stage, Kingston was pipped as being a future world champion. Now, he seemingly has no momentum on his side whatsoever. Claiming the brass ring on this week's Dynamite could be the spark he needs to get fans invested in the veteran again.

#4. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Elite?

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



1-- AEW All Access in March, a weekly 1 hour TV series immediately after AEW Dynamite on TBS. Unfiltered look into AEW featuring Adam Cole, Britt Baker & more.



Tony Khan's "important announcement" on last week's Dynamite may have been a letdown for some, but at least Adam Cole did offer some more exciting information. After announcing the impending launch of AEW: All Access, Cole stated that he would make his in-ring return the same night the new docuseries airs.

Fans have been clamoring to see the former NXT Champion back in action for months now, and who better for him to face than the always entertaining, high-octane athlete known as Johnny Elite (fka John Morrison)?

Johnny Elite has appeared in AEW before and is considered a solid hand to have around. He and Cole could create some gripping matches, and engaging segments were the two to spark a feud on this week's Dynamite.

#3. Malakai Black spits mist on Kenny Omega

Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen I’m legitimately worried about this match



Absolutely 0 story going into this … who’s gonna win … more importantly , who’s gonna LOSE ?



Theres NO WAY House of Black lose this match, but are The Elite REALLY dropping the titles this early after a LONG 7 match series ? 🤔 I’m legitimately worried about this match Absolutely 0 story going into this … who’s gonna win … more importantly , who’s gonna LOSE ? Theres NO WAY House of Black lose this match, but are The Elite REALLY dropping the titles this early after a LONG 7 match series ? 🤔 https://t.co/sQCLuNjfnx

The House of Black has been stalking The Elite for weeks, and the two factions are on a collision course for the AEW World Trios Titles. However, the two groups may need to amp things up significantly before their eventual match.

One effective way of doing this would be to have Malakai Black confront Kenny Omega on this week's Rampage. Both stars can offer scintillating promos at the drop of a dime, and finishing off the segment with Black spitting his mist in The Cleaner's eyes could be the perfect way to give House of Black the upper hand and extra heat going into their championship match.

#2. FTR returns to AEW, wins Casino Battle Royal

Dax Hardwood (left) and Cash Wheeler (right)

FTR has not been seen on AEW programming since their loss to The Gunns in December 2022. With Colten and Austin Gunn currently holding the tag titles and one spot available in the four-way tag match at Revolution, the time could be right to strike on an FTR return.

Casino Battle Royals usually have a surprise or two, so it isn't out of the realm of possibility that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler make their presence known despite the team teasing a move to WWE. If Tony Khan can pull off this swerve, the Top Guys would receive a huge pop from the San Fransisco crowd.

#1. Lance Archer turns his back on Jake Roberts

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



If booked correctly I feel like he has a lot to offer the company. Got my fingers crossed that they have something good planned for him this time around.



#AEWRampage Feels great to see Lance Archer on AEW TV once again, especially with Jake "The Snake" Roberts by his side.If booked correctly I feel like he has a lot to offer the company. Got my fingers crossed that they have something good planned for him this time around. Feels great to see Lance Archer on AEW TV once again, especially with Jake "The Snake" Roberts by his side.If booked correctly I feel like he has a lot to offer the company. Got my fingers crossed that they have something good planned for him this time around.#AEWRampage https://t.co/8EeEMwTW7V

The commentary team heavily hyped up Lance Archer's return to AEW television last week, and rightfully so. The Murderhawk Monster is one of the most underutilized talents in the company.

However, as good as he is, Archer has not had many storylines that have had fans invested in the character. One way to change this narrative would be to have the former IWGP US Champion turn his back on his manager Jake Roberts.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts brought new life to Archer's character. The two meshed perfectly, but all good things had to come to an end. At 67 years old, Roberts is nearing the end of his time in wrestling. So, why not have the wrestling legend give Archer the rub on his way out?

The betrayal would fit Archer's character perfectly, and he could then go on to tear through the rest of the roster as he ascends up the card. AEW Rampage could truly become the Lance Archer Show, be he will need to venture in a new direction to achieve this.

