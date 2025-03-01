Former US Champion to make AEW debut and immediately align with MJF at Revolution 2025? Looking at the chances 

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to clash against another of AEW's top stars at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Although his rival, Hangman Page, is undoubtedly a formidable competitor, MJF could have an ace up his sleeve to ensure his victory against the former World Champion as he could bring in the former Lone Wolf of WWE and United States Champion Baron Corbin.

After weeks of teases, in-ring run-ins, and a massive brawl that had to be broken up by security, Friedman and Adam Page engaged in a war of words last month on AEW Dynamite, which led to a blockbuster singles match between the two being announced for Revolution on March 9.

The Wolf of Wrestling decided to take things further this past Wednesday by ambushing Page's mentor and recent rival, wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels, leaving him in a bloody heap backstage.

The Hangman made it clear to Friedman (who had left the arena afterward) that he intends to hurt the latter when they next cross paths, suggesting that their imminent showdown might turn out to be a battle for the ages. Furthermore, MJF is in the storyline, a notoriously intelligent wrestler and will likely expect Page to compete at his most violent against him. Therefore, he could bring in former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin as an ally of his to aid him against the Virginia native at Revolution 2025.

The Lone Wolf's contract with WWE ended in November 2024. He wrestled Josh Barnett at a GCW event in January 2025 and revealed in a recent interview that he would continue his pro-wrestling career under the ring name Bishop Dyer.

Furthermore, the former WWE US Champion was reportedly backstage at Worlds End 2024, fueling speculation of a potential AEW move. The star has seemingly clarified that he does not want to be merely another ex-WWE talent signed by the Tony Khan-led promotion.

However, more pertinently, Corbin seems to share an amicable relationship with MJF. If All Elite Wrestling wants to bring Bishop Dyer onto its programming, the company could consider debuting him on the much-anticipated stage of Revolution 2025.

Dyer could arrive as Friedman's backup against Hangman Adam Page, costing the latter his bout against The Salt of The Earth. Such an angle could inaugurate a major alliance between MJF and "The Nomad," with Page serving as the latter's first significant feud.

MJF is seemingly ready for a fight on next week's AEW Dynamite

As mentioned above, Hangman Page sent MJF a stern warning last week on Dynamite, threatening severe retaliation against the former American Champion for ambushing Christopher Daniels.

However, Friedman showed no fear towards The Cowboy on X/Twitter, seemingly daring the latter to a confrontation this coming Wednesday.

"Oh....... I missed this. YOU WANT A FIGHT ANGMAN?!?! I'm not hard to find. See you on Wednesday, P***y," Friedman wrote.

Check out MJF's post HERE.

It remains to be seen whether Page will get his hands on MJF ahead of AEW Revolution 2025.

