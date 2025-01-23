Baron Corbin's new name revealed

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has officially confirmed his new ring name. This revelation comes after his recent trademark filing outside the Stamford-based company.

The erstwhile King Corbin departed from WWE after the company did not renew the star's contract in November 2024. During his 12-year tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, the 40-year-old held the United States Championship once. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championship once alongside Bron Breakker.

That being said, The Mayor of Jackpot City recently filed a trademark application for the term "Bishop Dyer" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, he announced what would be his new in-ring name going forward.

The former WWE United States Champion confirmed that he would wrestle under the new name, "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer. He explained that this name honored his previous moniker, "The Lone Wolf," and reflected his intention to travel and compete in various wrestling promotions.

"So I'm going with 'The Nomad,' Bishop Dyer; I'm gonna be The Nomad. I'm gonna roam, and I'm gonna go to all these. Change a little bit because it kind of pays tribute to The Lone Wolf, Dire Wolf, and then a bishop is higher than a baron, so we're going up. The rankings are going up," Baron Corbin said. [H/T: CVV]

Baron Corbin says he's open to returning to WWE

The former Mr. Money in the Bank made his in-ring return at The People vs. GCW event on January 19, 2025. He competed in a Bloodsport Match against Josh Barnett and was defeated.

During the same interaction with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Baron Corbin acknowledged the possibility of a future return to WWE. The former NXT Tag Team Champion cited the current roster, which includes names like CM Punk, who previously declared he would never return to the Stamford-based company.

"I think so. I don’t think it ever closes. I mean, how many people? Look at the roster now of guys. Cody, Drew, Punk. I mean, Punk, the guy who said he would never, ever, ever go back. Again, I hold no ill will towards WWE because I’m so thankful for everything they’ve ever given me," he said.

Only time will tell if Baron Corbin will return to the Stamford-based promotion for another stint.

