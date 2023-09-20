Former WWE Champion to finally return as a heel and dethrone Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2023? Analyzing the possibility

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has already made five successful defenses of his crown at the time of writing. But could a former champion return to the company at Survivor Series and dethrone him?

With this year's edition of Survivor Series taking place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, rumors have already started to run wild about the potential arrival of former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling on September 2nd following an investigation that looked into his backstage incident with Jack Perry at the All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

Since then, Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling has reported that WWE isn't fully ruling out the possibility of bringing Punk back to the company. However, there isn't as much buzz surrounding the potential of bringing Punk back compared to the arrival of Cody Rhodes in 2022.

If CM Punk were to return to WWE, Seth Rollins would be a great place to start for him, and dethroning the champ would immediately generate headlines, especially if it's in Chicago.

With WWE firmly behind the idea of Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until WrestleMania 40, giving Punk the other top prize would be the next best thing.

Seth Rollins has had some strong words for CM Punk in the past

Following his initial bust-up with The Elite at All Out 2022, rumors cropped up across social media that Punk might be returning to WWE sooner rather than later. These rumors stretched up until the Royal Rumble event in January 2023.

When Seth Rollins was asked about Punk, The Architect called the former AEW World Champion a jerk, a cancer. He even told Punk to stay away from him forever.

Rollins made it known that WWE figured out he was a pain many years ago, and AEW had only just found that out. The Visionary ended his answer by telling Punk to go and do something else. The Current World Heavyweight Champion doesn't want The Voice of the Voiceless back in World Wrestling Entertainment.

