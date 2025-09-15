MJF will face Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out this Saturday, and there's a possibility that a former WWE star could appear at the pay-per-view to help him win.After months of tension, a major rivalry is set to culminate at All Out as the Salt Of The Earth battles it out with the Sussex County Chicken in a never-before-seen Tables N' Thumbtacks match. The match will arguably be the most brutal one on the night, but the fact that it is a no-DQ match presents AEW with an intriguing prospect.Given his stature in the promotion, there is a good chance that it will be MJF who goes over at All Out. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion will also look to protect Briscoe, and one way they can do that is by having him lose due to interference, which can be provided by former WWE NXT star and Friedman's longtime ally, Alex Hammerstone.MJF and Alex Hammerstone have history outside AEWBefore he became All Elite, MJF made his name in Major League Wrestling (MLW) and was with the promotion between 2017 and 2020. In 2019, Friedman formed a faction called the Dynasty with Richard Holliday and later added Alex Hammerstone to their ranks.The group went on to achieve immense success in MLW, enjoying multiple championship reigns in the promotion, including a World Tag Team Championship reign for Friedman and Holliday, as well as the World Heavyweight and National Openweight Championship reign for Hammerstone.MJF recently met up with Alex HammerstoneIt's been five years since MJF moved on from MLW. However, the Salt of the Earth returned to the promotion on two occasions in recent history. The first one was at MLW's Summer of the Beasts 2025 event to attack Mistico, a star he was feuding with at the time. The second one came at MLW's latest event, Fightland, which took place on September 13.In both instances, the Wolf of Wrestling was seen backstage with his former stablemate, Hammerstone. In their most recent meeting at Fightland, Friedman even alluded to the two of them potentially reuniting at some point.What Alex Hammerstone's appearance would mean for AEWAlex Hammerstone is an experienced pro wrestler and has made appearances in multiple promotions, including TNA and WWE's NXT, but the 264-pounder is yet to set foot in an AEW ring. Moreover, the 34-year-old, who is a former World Champion in MLW, is still relatively young.Hammerstone has always had the potential of being a big star in the industry, and AEW could serve as the perfect platform for the star. His recently re-established connection with MJF is a fresh memory for fans and would therefore be an exciting surprise for them at All Out if Hammerstone appears at the pay-per-view.Moreover, Tony Khan just had a major setback with Wardlow re-injuring himself immediately after his much-awaited return to the promotion at Forbidden Door. Alex Hammerstone could potentially fill that void. Hammerstone is a powerhouse in his own right, and just like Mr. Mayhem did, the 34-year-old could start his All Elite Wrestling journey by becoming a bodyguard to MJF.