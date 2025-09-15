Former WWE star to help MJF win at AEW All Out 2025? Looking at the chances

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:09 GMT
Maxwell Jacob Friedman [Image taken from MJF
Maxwell Jacob Friedman [Image taken from MJF's X ]

MJF will face Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out this Saturday, and there's a possibility that a former WWE star could appear at the pay-per-view to help him win.

Ad

After months of tension, a major rivalry is set to culminate at All Out as the Salt Of The Earth battles it out with the Sussex County Chicken in a never-before-seen Tables N' Thumbtacks match. The match will arguably be the most brutal one on the night, but the fact that it is a no-DQ match presents AEW with an intriguing prospect.

Given his stature in the promotion, there is a good chance that it will be MJF who goes over at All Out. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion will also look to protect Briscoe, and one way they can do that is by having him lose due to interference, which can be provided by former WWE NXT star and Friedman's longtime ally, Alex Hammerstone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MJF and Alex Hammerstone have history outside AEW

Before he became All Elite, MJF made his name in Major League Wrestling (MLW) and was with the promotion between 2017 and 2020. In 2019, Friedman formed a faction called the Dynasty with Richard Holliday and later added Alex Hammerstone to their ranks.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

The group went on to achieve immense success in MLW, enjoying multiple championship reigns in the promotion, including a World Tag Team Championship reign for Friedman and Holliday, as well as the World Heavyweight and National Openweight Championship reign for Hammerstone.

Ad

MJF recently met up with Alex Hammerstone

It's been five years since MJF moved on from MLW. However, the Salt of the Earth returned to the promotion on two occasions in recent history. The first one was at MLW's Summer of the Beasts 2025 event to attack Mistico, a star he was feuding with at the time. The second one came at MLW's latest event, Fightland, which took place on September 13.

Ad

In both instances, the Wolf of Wrestling was seen backstage with his former stablemate, Hammerstone. In their most recent meeting at Fightland, Friedman even alluded to the two of them potentially reuniting at some point.

Ad

What Alex Hammerstone's appearance would mean for AEW

Alex Hammerstone is an experienced pro wrestler and has made appearances in multiple promotions, including TNA and WWE's NXT, but the 264-pounder is yet to set foot in an AEW ring. Moreover, the 34-year-old, who is a former World Champion in MLW, is still relatively young.

Hammerstone has always had the potential of being a big star in the industry, and AEW could serve as the perfect platform for the star. His recently re-established connection with MJF is a fresh memory for fans and would therefore be an exciting surprise for them at All Out if Hammerstone appears at the pay-per-view.

Moreover, Tony Khan just had a major setback with Wardlow re-injuring himself immediately after his much-awaited return to the promotion at Forbidden Door. Alex Hammerstone could potentially fill that void. Hammerstone is a powerhouse in his own right, and just like Mr. Mayhem did, the 34-year-old could start his All Elite Wrestling journey by becoming a bodyguard to MJF.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications