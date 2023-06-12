Former WWE Superstar to dethrone Seth Rollins and face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series this year?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have yet again become the faces of WWE in their respective brands, but could both men face their biggest challenge yet? John Morrison has been publicly challenging many of his peers after winning his first-ever boxing match, and he might just set his eyes on the promotion's biggest prizes.

The veteran never captured major gold in the Stamford-based promotion. John Morrison could make a surprise return to WWE, challenge and defeat Seth Rollins, and then set himself up for a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023.

Morrison notably gained a ton of momentum after his foray into professional boxing and even called out Roman Reigns, amongst many other top stars in the industry. While the challenge was outside of pro wrestling, this could indicate his eventual goal of dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Outside of pro wrestling, John Morrison has also levied high-profile challenges to both KSI and Jake Paul, who have made notable jumps from being YouTubers to professional fighters.

Could the former WWE Intercontinental Champion instead decide to jump to AEW instead?

Despite making his AEW debut as Johnny Elite, Morrison never signed with the promotion. After only a few poorly received bouts, many were clamoring for him to return and reclaim something akin to his WWE success. With Taya Valkyrie signed to the promotion, could he join her soon?

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour, Morrison praised the AEW roster and all the names he'd like to face in the promotion.

“You know like [Rey] Fenix and Pentagon, I’m really close to. Eddie Kingston. I’ve always been a big fan of Mox, [Jake Hager]. [Chris] Jericho. Max Caster. Mark Henry." (H/T 411Mania)

Despite what fans might believe, it seems like John Morrison has many options for where he could go next in pro wrestling. It remains to be seen if he'll opt for either WWE or AEW, but fans of each promotion seem to be looking forward to making his return to either one.

