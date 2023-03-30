Goldberg debuts, 2-time WWE Champion returns, Epic heel turn - 5 Early predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2023

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is set to take place on May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is one of the biggest nights of the year for All Elite Wrestling and is considered one of their signature pay-per-views.

This will be the fifth edition of the marquee event, and Tony Khan will be looking to build a massive card that could rival WWE WrestleMania. With MJF ruling over the promotion as the world champion, which challengers will take his crown? What other surprises does the Jacksonville-based promotion have in store for their fans?

Here are five early predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

#5. Sting costs Darby Allin a chance to win the AEW World Championship

Sting is one of the most celebrated pro wrestlers in the world. He has built a Hall of Fame career, wrestling at a high level since the 1980s through multiple eras and decades.

The Icon was synonymous with WCW through the Monday Night Wars and took on the role of a locker-room veteran in IMPACT Wrestling throughout the 2000s. He even had a brief run in WWE, culminating in a Hall of Fame induction in 2016.

Most wrestling fans thought that would be the end for the Stinger. But he would shock the world by debuting in All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Three years on, he is still going strong at 64.

He has spent most of his run with Tony Khan's company mentoring and teaming with Darby Allin. He even returned to Dynamite after a brief hiatus recently to team up with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy in a trio's tag team match.

But with retirement looming, could we see the final chapter of Sting's storied career on the horizon? He would inevitably enter into a program with Darby Allin and put him over. But the question is how AEW will pull the trigger on this feud given the close bond both wrestlers share.

The most shocking scenario would be for Sting to betray Darby and cost him his world title match with MJF, and effectively turn heel. This would set up a highly personal rivalry between student and mentor that could run through the summer.

#4. The Bella Twins debut in AEW

Many guests were spotted backstage at AEW Revolution back in February 2023. The most high-profile names would have be former WWE Superstars, The Bella Twins.

Nikki and Brie Bella posted photos alongside Renee Paquette, Saraya, and even wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes. Were the twins just visiting their former WWE colleagues and, in Brie's case, supporting her husband, Bryan Danielson, who was in the main event against MJF?

Perhaps it could be a tease that the WWE Hall of Famers are angling for a move to All Elite Wrestling. Now known as The Garcia Twins, they officially left WWE after 17 years with the promotion. Nikki and Brie recently opened up on their podcast about how they were looking to start a new chapter in their lives.

Imagine if they were to join forces with the Outcasts in their war against the AEW originals. It could be the shot in the arm the women's division sorely needs.

#3. Don Callis turns heel on The Elite

It seems like All Elite Wrestling is planting the seeds for an inevitable split between Kenny Omega and longtime manager Don Callis. During last week's episode of Dynamite, the Attitude Era veteran spoiled a potential reunion between the Cleaner and Hangman Adam Page.

Callis even pretended to crumble on the wrestling mat, insinuating that The Cowboy struck him, which caused further friction between the former partners. This came after the veteran supposedly downplayed the Young Bucks by getting attacked and hospitalized at the start of the show.

With The Elite becoming full-fledged babyfaces again, it makes sense for the heelish Callis to separate from the group. It should happen at Double or Nothing when the manager somehow betrays the faction and costs their match at the pay-per-view.

#2. Goldberg answers Wardlow's open challenge

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is reportedly no longer contracted to the sports entertainment giant. The company apparently didn't negotiate a new contract with the former Universal Champion and opted to let his contract expire at the end of 2022.

Since news of his free agency became public, there has been speculation that the WCW legend might be tempted by one last big payday with Tony Khan. The boss himself has been honest about his admiration for the 56-year-old.

During an interview with The Bet, Tony Khan stated that Goldberg's status is something for AEW to pay attention to.

"Bill [Goldberg] is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. It’s certainly a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that. It’s interesting," said Khan.

Goldberg has a natural opponent waiting for him in Wardlow. The former TNT Champion has been compared to the veteran on numerous occasions. Seeing the two heavyweights face off in the ring would be a massive passing-of-the-torch moment.

#1. CM Punk returns to attack MJF

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Of course, the whole question is gonna center around [will] CM Punk ever be back. I’m one of those guys that believe he will be back.



We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power”



- Jim Ross

(via Grilling JR) “Of course, the whole question is gonna center around [will] CM Punk ever be back. I’m one of those guys that believe he will be back. We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power”- Jim Ross(via Grilling JR) https://t.co/bWcHWpehIX

It has been over six months since CM Punk made his last appearance on AEW programming. Thanks to his controversial comments after All Out and the subsequent backstage fight with The Elite, he was suspended and put on the shelf due to a serious injury.

In the last few weeks, it was rumored that the Straight Edge Superstar is nearing 100% recovery and could be slated for a comeback to the company. Just as the speculation started gathering pace, Punk would post a now-deleted Instagram story that set the wrestling world on fire.

The Second City claimed Moxley initially refused to lose to him before their matchup at AEW All Out. He also accused the company of asking him to wrestle without medical clearance before calling out Chris Jericho for being a stooge.

It seemed like the final straw between Punk and AEW. But what if it was just a smokescreen and the former World Champion returned to Double or Nothing?

It would be an epic moment if he were to attack MJF at the end of his title defense and rekindle their awesome rivalry from a year ago. Here's hoping that Tony Khan and Phil Brooks sort out their differences. The company sorely needs his star power at this point in time.

